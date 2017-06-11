NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
British Lions

Lions bite back at critics

2017-06-11 09:36
Warren Gatland (Getty Images)
Related Links

Christchurch - Warren Gatland believes his British and Irish Lions' 12-3 victory over the Crusaders has struck a blow against critics who wrote off their tour of New Zealand.

The Lions' surprise defeat to the Blues saw many doubt their chances of victory in their three-Test series with the All Blacks in the weeks ahead.

But after downing the previously unbeaten Crusaders at AMI Stadium in Christchurch thanks to four Owen Farrell penalties, Gatland says his team are back with a bang.

"It has been a really tough week and there has been a lot of criticism," the Lions head coach said.

"People had written the tour off after two games. That has been challenging for us all. We have had to stay strong within the group.

"The goal was the Test matches and to keep improving towards that," he added before poking fun at his critics: "I hope we didn't disappoint too many people with this result."

Gatland's men produced an impressive display against the previously unbeaten Super Rugby leaders.

Their attacking game still needs work -- they threw away more try-scoring opportunities -- but their line-out worked well and their line speed in defence stood out.

In halves Farrell and Conor Murray, Gatland had stand-out performers at the top of their game.

"We know the quality of players we have. I keep repeating myself, but the more time we have together, the better we will get," Gatland said.

"It was a good performance from Owen. The most pleasing thing was the length of his kicks to touch, that put them under a lot pressure. I thought Conor's kicking game was excellent.

"The Crusaders kicked a lot to us and the pleasing thing for us is we kept our composure and didn't give them an opportunity to score a try through a turnover.

"Our game management improved from some key individuals and Conor was definitely one of them."

The Lions led 9-3 at half time thanks to three Farrell penalties to one from Richie Mo'unga, and in a tight second half, Farrell kicked his fourth penalty 10 minutes from full time.

One concern for Gatland was the injuries suffered by Stuart Hogg and Jonathan Davies.

Both players were forced off in the first half and failed their head injury assessments meaning they will not be considered for Tuesday's game against the Otago Highlanders at least.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: June Internationals

2017-06-11 06:45

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 37-14 France As it happened: Nigeria 0-2 Bafana Bafana Boks too strong for French at Loftus Steyn – the good, the bad, the untapped Baxter's Bafana reign off to an emphatic start
Lions duo to spend Currie Cup in Japan This is not the time to be bashing AB I can't help but be a nervy Bok fan... Gary Gold chats to Sport24 Schwartzel, Oosthuizen paired with Stenson in US Open

Fixtures
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Highlanders v British & Irish Lions, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 17 June 2017
Maori All Blacks v British & Irish Lions, Rotorua International Stadium 09:35
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
Chiefs v British & Irish Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
Saturday, 24 June 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 01 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Vote

How will the three-Test series between the world champion All Blacks and British & Irish Lions pan out?

Latest Multimedia

GALLERY: French Open race to women's title
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 