Hansen says Lions split into 'two squads'

Auckland - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen took a swipe at the
British and Irish Lions on Thursday, saying they had split into two squads and
were about to call for reinforcements as the first Test looms.
Hansen also warned the tourists to take a good look at how
his World Cup-holders play against Samoa on Friday - and said the New
Zealanders will only get better in next week's opening Test.
The Lions have lost both of their midweek games so far on
tour, against the Blues and Highlanders, and won on the weekends against a
Barbarians team and the Crusaders.
Hansen said Lions coach Warren Gatland clearly had a midweek
side and a stronger weekend team. Gatland has said he wants to avoid dividing
the squad, stressing the importance of harmony.
"There is a clear difference between the two teams, the
Wednesday team and the Saturday team." Hansen said, adding: "There is
definitely a difference between the two squads in the way they're performing."
Hansen said he believed Gatland, with 40 players already on
tour, was about to send for reinforcements to have two completely different
squads.
"I think he is about to bring a few extra players out
to give himself the ability to play two squads. He's at the stage where he
wants to do that," he said.
Hansen was speaking on the eve of the All Blacks' dress
rehearsal against Samoa, part of a Pacific double-header in Auckland with Tonga
also facing Wales.
With the exception of regular captain Kieran Read, who is a
week away from returning from a broken thumb, Hansen said he was starting his
strongest available line-up.
"We want to start the ball rolling and get away to a
good start and whatever we do on Friday night we'll be able to improve on the
following week," he said, adding the focus first was to beat Samoa.
"Whilst the Lions is a dance that's happening in the
background, and we're watching that with interest, there's a responsibility to
the jersey and those that have been before us, that we go out and take this
Test match seriously and respect Samoan rugby."
Fullback Ben Smith will lead the side in place of Read, and
Aaron Smith, who suffered a form lapse last year, has been restored as the
first choice scrumhalf. Jerome Kaino will get his first start in eight weeks
since undergoing knee surgery.
Hansen said the important thing for his team, in their first
game together this year, was to shift from their clubs' defensive and attack
patterns and move fluently into the All Blacks style.
"If we can get through the game getting those
connections going again, getting back into the All Blacks way, play with a bit
of intensity and pace, with some accuracy, it will be good and obviously
keeping an eye on the scoreboard," he said.