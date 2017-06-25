NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
British Lions

'Down and dirty' All Blacks have tip for Lions

2017-06-25 12:14
Steve Hansen (Getty)
Related Links

Auckland - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has fired up the verbal war with the British and Irish Lions again, suggesting they play New Zealand style to be competitive in the second Test in Wellington next week.

The world champion All Blacks put away their razzle dazzle to get "down and dirty" when they beat the Lions 30-15 in the first Test in Auckland on Saturday.

With the Lions outsmarted at their own game, and losing the crucial forward battle, Hansen recommended they run the ball more often because that was when they were at their most dangerous.

They were a whisker away from scoring in the opening minute when they took the All Blacks by surprise and went wide only for Elliott Daly to be rolled on his back and forced into touch as he dived for the line.

The Lions then stunned Hansen with an 85-metre sweep featuring Liam Williams, Jonathan Davies and Daly before flanker Sean O'Brien finished the move with a try.

"When they can score tries like that first one you're sitting there thinking they should be doing that more often," Hansen said.

"That was probably one of the best Test tries I've every seen."

It was an observation taken on board by Gatland who regretted his Lions suffered from a lack of finishing skills.

"You could argue that Ben Te'o's an option to shift the ball and create an opportunity for an overlap chance," he said.

"You finish those chances and it changes the whole mindset and momentum of the game and unfortunately we created those and didn't quite finish them off."

Instead the Lions persisted with trying to prove their declared aim of being the best forward pack in the world and Hansen said they lost that battle too.

"Our tight five were very, very good. If your tight five do the job everyone else can play. The Test was always going to be won in the tight five and I think we won that battle ... we've got to be extremely proud of what they did," he said.

"I always find it amusing when everyone tell us they're going to beat us up in the tight five because we're not just a team that plays flashy rugby, we can play down and dirty rugby if we have to, and I mean that in the most respectful way."

With the Lions needing to win the second Test in Wellington next week to keep the series alive, Gatland said the tourists now "know what to expect".

But All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster warned the world champions had not shown their full arsenal.

"We went into this game with a plan to combat them and we showed everything we needed to show," Foster said.

"There's some things we can improve, you'll just have to wait and see."

The first Test win came at a price for the All Blacks with Ben Smith failing a concussion Test and Ryan Crotty suffering a hamstring strain.

Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie has been called up as cover for Smith, with uncapped Jack Goodhue, the Crusaders centre, filling the vacancy in the midfield.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: June internationals

2017-06-25 05:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 35-12 France Bok ratings: Eben’s rising maturity Springboks win at Ellis Park, whitewash France Fordyce attacked while on morning run Morris has no qualms over bizarre Roy exit
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Fixtures
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Hurricanes v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 01 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
Saturday, 08 July 2017
New Zealand v British & Irish Lions, Eden Park 09:35
Vote

How will the three-Test series between the world champion All Blacks and British & Irish Lions pan out?

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 