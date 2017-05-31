NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
BEST OF SPORT: 5 stories you need to read

2017-05-31 17:34
Cape Town - Sport24 produces (get this) over a hundred articles a day... Yes, we're that awesome!

So naturally there's a few articles that even our most ardent readers miss and in case you have... here are our top FIVE stories that might have slipped through your browser feed:

1. SIX REASONS WHY SA SHOULD GET THE 2023 RWC

You've probably heard the news (hopefully from News24) that SA Rugby has delivered what they believe is the winning bid to host the Rugby World Cup in 2023.

With government backing finally secured, South Africa is up against France and Ireland in an effort to host its first World Cup since 1995.

SA Rugby's CEO Jurie Roux provided SIX arguments for bringing the Webb Ellis Cup back to South Africa...

CLICK here to read his arguments

2. BOOKIES NO BELIEVERS IN PROTEAS' CHAMPIONS TROPHY CHANCES

They may be the No 1-ranked ODI side in the world, but the Proteas are not favourites to lift the ICC Champions Trophy in England in June...

It may or may not be related to the fact that we always "c-word" during knock-out games... But we've won the ICC Champions Trophy before (in 1998), so anything is possible, right?

CLICK here to see who the bookies are backing...

3. WOODS PASSED OUT!

More revelations have come out over Tiger Wood's DUI arrest, which occurred on Monday near his home in Jupiter, Florida.

According to a police report, the 14-time major winner was fast asleep when cops found him behind the wheel...

CLICK here to read the police report

4. DEAR CHELSEA: THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

They've won the Premier League title, there shouldn't be much improvement right? Wrong.

Even though Antonio Conte's men was dominant in his maiden season, the Blues won the league without participating in the UEFA Champions League.

Sport24's Tashreeq Vardien takes an in-depth look as to which areas Chelsea need to improve to make their 2017/18 season an absolute success.

CLICK here to read where Chelsea need improvement

5. "TENNIS IS FULL OF LESBIANS"

That's what Australian great Margaret Court had to say.

Court, who has won 24 Grand Slam titles, has made headlines with her controversial stance on homosexuality and transgender people.

Click here to read Court's controversial comments

Images: Gallo/Getty

2019 TDF to start from Brussels

2017-05-30 12:28

PICS: Latest Springbok jersey unveiled! Expect a different Bok starting XV! Boks put through their paces against SWD Junior Boks rescue draw at World Champs It's official! SA Rugby makes RWC 2023 bid
Drotske: 'Sad day' if Cheetahs are axed Boks, Bulls receive Pollard boost 4 SA golfers added to US Open field Woods 'sorry' for DUI, says alcohol not involved 2019 TDF to start from Brussels

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
