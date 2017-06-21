NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Tour de France

Sagan, Majka lead twin Bora Tour ambitions

2017-06-21 14:35
Peter Sagan (Twitter)
Berlin - World champion and five time green jersey winner Peter Sagan and highly rated Polish climber Rafal Majka lead an ambitious Bora-Hansgrohe assault on the Tour de France. 

Majka won the celebrated polka-dot king of the mountains jersey on the 2014 and 2016 Tours and has won three summit finishes. He was also third in the 2015 Vuelta and fifth in the Tour last year. 

But in Sagan Bora-Hansgrohe have cycling's charismatic showman and maverick fan favourite who will be targeting several stages as well as a sixth straight green jersey.

Bora team for the Tour de France:

Emanuel Buchmann (GER), Marcus Burghardt (GER), Rudiger Selig (GER), Peter Sagan (SLO), Juraj Sagan (SLO), Rafal Majka (POL), Maciej Bodnar (POL), Pawel Poljanski (POL), Jay McCarthy (AUS)

Read more on:    tdf 2017  |  rafal majka  |  peter sagan  |  cycling
