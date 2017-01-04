Weather takes toll on Cape2Rio fleet

Cape Town - Three boats have retired so far from
the 2017 Cape2Rio presented by Maserati yacht race, the latest being iconic
South African yacht Trekker II which made its Cape2Rio debut as Voortrekker II
in 1982.
Built by the SA Navy, Trekker II has
a storied history and was skippered by legendary South African sailor Bertie
Reed at the 1982 Cape2Rio.
Cape2Rio is the longest
continent-to-continent yacht race in the southern hemisphere, spanning 3 500
nautical miles.
On Tuesday, January 3, just two days
after the start of the 2017 Cape2Rio, Trekker II ran into trouble when a rudder
was damaged. At first the yacht issued a pan-pan call - a signal that a boat is
in a state of urgency but no immediate danger exists - but later upgraded to a
mayday.
Two commercial vessels were in the
area and responded immediately to the distress signal, with the eight crew
members of Trekker II being quickly rescued and transferred onto MV Golafruz.
The rescued Trekker II crew are now
safely aboard Golafruz en route to Brazil.
A latest update from the master of
the Golafruz via the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) says that ‘all
eight crew of Trekker II are rested and doing well’.
“We are incredibly grateful for the
safe and swift outcome of this mayday call,” says Vitor Medina, the Royal Cape
Yacht Club commodore.
The Royal Cape Yacht Club is the host of the Cape2Rio
event.
“All eight crew of the Trekker II are
safe and we thank everyone for the hand they played in the fast and efficient
rescue. As it stands, the abandoned yacht is still floating in the vicinity
where it was left, and we have alerted other competitors to keep their eyes
open.”
The two other yachts to have
abandoned the race are catamaran WOW, which decided to retire from the race
with two broken daggerboards, and Dark Matter, which suffered a broken boom.
Dark Matter is currently waiting on the weather to calm before heading on to
Cape Town, while WOW is slowly making its way to Walvis Bay in Namibia.
“The winds experienced over the last
few days have been quite high, though this is not an unusual phenomenon for the
start of the race,” says Cape2Rio event director Simon Borchert.
“The boats
will soon be into the trade winds and from there we expect, if not plain
sailing, certainly less dramatic sailing.”
