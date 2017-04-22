Tributes pour in for Nick Durandt

Cape Town - Tributes have poured in for top South African boxing trainer Nick Durandt (53), who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

Durandt, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, reportedly collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens in the Free State.

As a boxing trainer, Durandt produced in the region of 30 world champions, 27 international champions and 95 South African champions.

Among the outstanding fighters he took to world titles were Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga, three-time South African and three-time world champion Phillip Ndou, Cassius Baloyi, Silence Mabuza, Isaac Hlatshwayo, Jacob Mofokeng, Jeffrey Mathebula, Malcolm Klassen, Siphiwe Nonqayi, Hawk Makepula, Zolani Tete and Moruti Mthalane.

Many took to Twitter to pay tribute Durandt who had retired from the game after nearly 30 years of training and managing fighters, in 2016.

Controversial boxing trainer Nick Durandt has been killed in a bike crash. Larger than life, he left a huge mark on the fight game. RIP. — Clinton van der Berg (@ClintonV) April 21, 2017

Sad to hear of the tragic death of boxing trainer Nick Durandt in a bike accident late this afternoon. Shocked.#RIPNic — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 21, 2017

#NickDurandt passing ‘a great loss’ to boxing arena - Boxing South Africa https://t.co/zY7FgSWpo7 pic.twitter.com/5k47QvYZb4 — City Press Online (@City_Press) April 21, 2017

#nickdurandt was rude, aggressive short tempered, he was also sensitive, compassionate and a friend I've known for 12 years. #RIP — Wayne Miller (@vainwayne) April 21, 2017

#NickDurandt was a true definition of a Kingsmaker !!!



RIP Mthakathi pic.twitter.com/pajVS6My9S — ?Steezy? (@Lungsta11) April 21, 2017

Didnt know #NickDurandt but many of my colleagues did. Heard good stories always about him. RIP. Condolences to his family and friends. — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) April 21, 2017

#RIP Nick Durandt. One of a kind. One of the great boxing men known the world over. I will never forget what he did for me. — Dev Currer (@devcurrer) April 21, 2017

R.I.P #NickDurandt , you deserve your own boxing museum. Thanks for the amazing stable which produced champs! ???????????????? — GoedeHoop (@Tw33m) April 22, 2017