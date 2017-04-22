NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

Tributes pour in for Nick Durandt

2017-04-22 07:51
Nick Durandt (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Tributes have poured in for top South African boxing trainer Nick Durandt (53), who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday.

Durandt, who was the president of the Crusaders Bike Club, reportedly collided with a vehicle on the road between Bethlehem and Clarens in the Free State.

As a boxing trainer, Durandt produced in the region of 30 world champions, 27 international champions and 95 South African champions.

Among the outstanding fighters he took to world titles were Thulani "Sugarboy" Malinga, three-time South African and three-time world champion Phillip Ndou, Cassius Baloyi, Silence Mabuza, Isaac Hlatshwayo, Jacob Mofokeng, Jeffrey Mathebula, Malcolm Klassen, Siphiwe Nonqayi, Hawk Makepula, Zolani Tete and Moruti Mthalane.

Many took to Twitter to pay tribute Durandt who had retired from the game after nearly 30 years of training and managing fighters, in 2016.

Read more on:    nick durandt  |  boxing
