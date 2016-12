Cape Town - Multiple Olympic medalist Cameron van der Burgh has got engaged to his longtime Greek girlfriend, Nefeli Valakelis.

The couple, who have been together since 2013, posted the news of their engagement on their collective Instagram accounts on Thursday.

The pair are currently enjoying a skiing holiday in the Swiss Alps.

Van der Burgh, 28, won the gold medal in the 100m breaststroke at the 2012 Olympics in London and the silver medal in the same event in Rio earlier this year.

Mine forever... She said yes ?? A photo posted by Cameron Van der Burgh (@cameronvdburgh) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:11am PST