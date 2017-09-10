NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

Smart Lerena wins 12-round IBO title thriller

2017-09-10 06:45
(iStock)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena produced a world class display against Youri Kalenga to capture the vacant IBO cruiserweight title at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

The exciting southpaw survived an early onslaught to prevail via 12-round split decision. Two judges awarded the fight in his favour – 116-113, 115-113 – while the other had it in favour of Kalenga (117-111).

It was a mature performance by the South African, who boxed smartly on the outside and caught Kalenga repeatedly on the counter during an entertaining fight. The DRC fighter eschewed basics like the jab in favour of wild hooks and swinging shots, but Lerena’s movement was too slick and his defence too tight for it to have a damaging effect.

Kalenga threw a greater volume of punches, but Lerena was far more accurate and made his punches count. He rocked the France-based boxer on numerous occasions, but Kalenga’s strength proved telling as he set a formidable pace through the rounds and withstood the attacks.

Lerena promised to box smartly and so it proved as he wisely avoided mixing inside with the dangerous visitor, who had his moments but lacked the all-round skill to make it count.

In the main undercard bout, SA welterweight champion Thulani Mbenge demonstrated superior all-round skills to dominate Mziwoxolo Ndwayana over 12 rounds, winning a unanimous points decision.

Despite inflicting a heavy knockdown in the first round, Mbenge found Ndwayana a game challenger who never stopped coming forward, but lacked the skills to make it count.

Meanwhile, hot prospect Brandon Thysse found the step up to national level too much as SA junior-middleweight champion Nkululeko Mhlongo taught him a painful lesson to win via 10th-round TKO.

It was a masterful performance by the veteran, whose power and accuracy more than matched Thysse’s lightning speed.

Earlier, cruiserweight prospect Chris Thompson scored a second-round TKO over Antonella Maree and super-middleweight hope Rowan Campbell overwhelmed Benjamin Nhabetse in the fourth (TKO).

Read more on:    kevin lerena  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Groenewegen holds off Ewan, Boom retains lead

2017-09-09 22:49

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Anderson to face Nadal in US Open final Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather v Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor ... who've you got in Saturday's mega fight?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 