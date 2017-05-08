Schwarzenegger applauds SA for keeping up with global trends

Cape Town - By hosting the continental leg of the Arnold
Sports Festival series, South Africa has been able to retain its place among
the leading health and fitness nations in Africa, according to series founder
and world renowned personality, Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Speaking at a seminar held on the final day of the Arnold Classic Africa at
Sandton Convention Centre on Sunday, Schwarzenegger said he was pleased to see
the progress SA had made in the health and fitness sector since he first
visited the country in the 1960s.
"There are really great health clubs in South Africa now, and you have
some of the most sophisticated regimens and health plans," he said.
"You have everything here that we have in the United States, and that is
what this expo has been all about, having everyone in South Africa seeing what
is going on internationally with regards to dietary supplements, equipment and
various other things.
"With this series, we can also learn from the people of South Africa, and
the people of South Africa can learn from others around the world, so we're all
able to learn from one another."
There was plenty of action throughout the third and final day of the second
annual Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival.
In the morning, Schwarzenegger had started the fun run, which attracted
hundreds of runners, before going on another walkabout.
Interacting with fans and exhibitors at the health and fitness trade expo, the
popular actor, politician and seven-time Mr Olympia also gave support to the
competitors in various codes, including athletes competing in the strongman
contest, which delivered spectacular results.
Multiple African open records were set in the log lift competition, which was
held in front of a large crowd in the indoor arena.
Local contenders Ryno Bosch and Dewald van Deventer both lifted 110kg, in the
Under-90 and Under-80 weight divisions respectively.
Among the women, Brooke Sousa of the United States lifted 100kg in the open
women's category, while South African Brendali Theron picked up 80kg in her
division.
The sports festival, which attracted thousands of competitors in 58 codes, came
to an exciting close on Sunday night when the World Wrestling Professionals
stars dazzled spectators with their high-flying acrobatic moves in the ring.
One of six events in the global Arnold Classic series, the Arnold Classic
Africa was held in partnership with the Gauteng provincial government, the City
of Joburg and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).