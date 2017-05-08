NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

Schwarzenegger applauds SA for keeping up with global trends

2017-05-08 13:34
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - By hosting the continental leg of the Arnold Sports Festival series, South Africa has been able to retain its place among the leading health and fitness nations in Africa, according to series founder and world renowned personality, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Speaking at a seminar held on the final day of the Arnold Classic Africa at Sandton Convention Centre on Sunday, Schwarzenegger said he was pleased to see the progress SA had made in the health and fitness sector since he first visited the country in the 1960s.

"There are really great health clubs in South Africa now, and you have some of the most sophisticated regimens and health plans," he said.

"You have everything here that we have in the United States, and that is what this expo has been all about, having everyone in South Africa seeing what is going on internationally with regards to dietary supplements, equipment and various other things.

"With this series, we can also learn from the people of South Africa, and the people of South Africa can learn from others around the world, so we're all able to learn from one another."

There was plenty of action throughout the third and final day of the second annual Arnold Classic Africa multi-sport festival.

In the morning, Schwarzenegger had started the fun run, which attracted hundreds of runners, before going on another walkabout.

Interacting with fans and exhibitors at the health and fitness trade expo, the popular actor, politician and seven-time Mr Olympia also gave support to the competitors in various codes, including athletes competing in the strongman contest, which delivered spectacular results.

Multiple African open records were set in the log lift competition, which was held in front of a large crowd in the indoor arena.

Local contenders Ryno Bosch and Dewald van Deventer both lifted 110kg, in the Under-90 and Under-80 weight divisions respectively.

Among the women, Brooke Sousa of the United States lifted 100kg in the open women's category, while South African Brendali Theron picked up 80kg in her division.

The sports festival, which attracted thousands of competitors in 58 codes, came to an exciting close on Sunday night when the World Wrestling Professionals stars dazzled spectators with their high-flying acrobatic moves in the ring.

One of six events in the global Arnold Classic series, the Arnold Classic Africa was held in partnership with the Gauteng provincial government, the City of Joburg and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Read more on:    arnold schwarzenegger
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Nepal fines SA solo Everest climber without permit

2017-05-08 09:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11 Strauss 'devastated' to see fans leaving Loftus Mallett: Bulls were appalling, directionless English club signs Lions, Bok No 9 Newlands to lose All Blacks Test?
Cheetahs implode to hand Highlanders victory Bolt sets sights on football career SA duo to join Jake White in Japan Djokovic splits with entire coaching team Gunners to have derby hangover?

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 