South Africa

Proteas claim win over Fiji in first Test

2017-09-06 16:53
The Proteas celebrate their win over Fiji (suppllied)
Suva South Africa have claimed an emphatic win over Fiji by a record 41 goals in the first of two netball Tests between the countries.

The Proteas ran out 72-31 winners in a fast-paced encounter between the two sides in which Danelle Lochner made her debut at goal attack for the visitors.

The victory was the largest ever record by the Proteas, surpassing their previous biggest winning margin of 14 goals (47-33) set in Pretoria in 2009.

The visitors were always too strong for their hosts building up a 9 point lead after quarter one. They extended that to 22 points at half-time and 33 points at the end of quarter three. Although Fiji were far better in the final quarter, they were simply too far behind to pose any kind of threat to the Protea dominance. 

Lenize Potgieter scored with 92% of her shots on the day, scoring 55 points for the Proteas. 


 

