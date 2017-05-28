NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

Nomeva, Nettey ready for war

2017-05-28 06:36
Xolisani Ndongeni. (Themba Mafokane)
Related Links

Pule Mokhine

-

Cape Town - South Africa’s top lightweight boxer, Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni, will not underestimate his Ghanaian opponent Razak Nettey on Sunday.

The two meet over 10 rounds in the lightweight division at Coetzenburg Stadium in Stellenbosch.

This will be the 27-year-old Nomeva’s first fight since he was voted South Africa’s best boxer at the Boxing SA awards ceremony in Durban in January.

Affected his ratings

Nomeva last fought in November, when he beat Mexican Juan Garcia Mendez by a unanimous points decision over 10 rounds in California.

After that win, Ndongeni was promised regular action in the US with the hope of making him an established star.

But nothing has happened. This has affected his ratings, as he has now slipped down the World Boxing Association ratings from second to fifth.

To exacerbate matters, Nomeva – who previously also held the International Boxing Organisation title – relinquished his title after undertakings of relaunching his career in the US reached fever pitch.

Instead, his boxing career has now stalled. Now he has to prove to Nettey that he has what it takes to make the grade.

“This man is tough and he will be here to fight. I’ve seen a few of his fights on DVD and he can really throw leather. There is no way that I will underestimate him because he is a puncher, as his record suggests,” said Ndongeni.

Nomeva, who will be having his first fight in the Western Cape, said he had trained hard for the fight.

Knockout defeats

“Look, I can’t afford to disappoint my Western Cape fans. I will win by a knockout”, he promised.

Promoter Mzoli Tempi also reckons Netty is no pushover.

“I’ve seen a number of his fights and he carries a punch. I didn’t make a mistake by bringing him here because he is going to give boxing fans a bloody good fight,” said Tempi.

A look at their credentials shows that both are hard hitters with almost similar fighting styles. Ndongeni is undefeated in 22 bouts with 11 knockout wins under his belt.

Nettey knocked out 15 of his 20 victims and has suffered two knockouts defeats.

Nettey is working his way up to emulate legendary Ghanaian countryman Azumah Nelson, who previously held the World Boxing Council super featherweight championship belt for a long time.

He retired from boxing in 2008 after an illustrious boxing career.

Read more on:    wbc  |  ibo  |  wba  |  razak nettey  |  xolisani ndongeni
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Comrades take on the up run

32 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

24.com publishes all comments posted on articles provided that they adhere to our Comments Policy. Should you wish to report a comment for editorial review, please do so by clicking the 'Report Comment' button to the right of each comment.

Comment on this story
0 comments
Add your comment
avatar
Logout
Comment 0 characters remaining
Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Sharks 22 Stormers 10 Another Springbok to head overseas? As it happened: Bulls 20-34 Hurricanes Du Preez added to Springbok squad Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane backs Lions, Sharks in Round 14 SA derbies
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 