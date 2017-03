Cape Town - Fikile Mbalula's tenure as Minister of Sport and Recreation came to an end on Thursday night after president Jacob Zuma's cabinet reshuffle.

Mbalula was named the new Minister of Police, having previously served as deputy minister of police in 2009, before being moved to sport in 2010.

Thembelani Nxesi, the former minister of public works, is the new Minister of Sport and Recreation.