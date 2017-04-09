NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

'Magic' Madge claims EFC lightweight belt

2017-04-09 11:22
Dave Mazany and Don Madge (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Cape Town’s Don ‘Magic Man’ Madge pulled off a brilliant and shocking upset when he re-took the EFC Worldwide lightweight title at GrandWest Grand Arena on Saturday.

Madge faced American Dave ‘The Pain Train’ Mazany for his title. Mazany, based in Las Vegas at the home of one the world’s premiere fight teams, was undoubtedly the most well rounded and frightening athlete to have held the belt, and the toughest test of Madge’s career.

Madge entered the Hexagon the betting underdog, but stunned all with ice-cold focus in the first round. He absorbed pressure from Mazany’s highly developed clinch against the fence, and then re-entered the same clinch in the second round. This time, however, he went on to take Mazany’s back and sink a solid rear naked choke.

True to the legend of the ‘Pain Train’, Mazany refused to tap and instead sank unconscious to the canvas, gifting Madge the belt that he last held three years ago.

Supporting the main event was the clash between former bantamweight interim champion Irshaad ‘White Tiger’ Sayed and Tumisang ‘The President’ Madiba. The fight went as many expected, but the delivery was far more brutal.

Madiba came out steaming, smashing Sayed with repeated strikes to the face and body, putting him under intense pressure in the first round. Sayed rode the storm through exchanges on the feet and down on the canvas, and then delivered a text book, brutal hook to the liver, followed by a double tap left hook to the jaw that buckled Madiba’s knees.

Sayed immediately asked for another fight in June, stating ‘I want to stay active and lay down another win. That way no one can deny my right to Pena in December.’ The ‘White Tiger’ wants another shot at the champ.

Former EFC heavyweight champion Ruan ‘Fangzz’ Potts strode into the Hexagon to face the UK’s colossal Karl Etherington The canvas shook from the start, both men engaging with punches, moving into the clinch and an Etherington takedown. Potts reversed it on the floor, and then nailed his opponent’s head to the mat with piston-like elbows.

EFC heavyweight champion Andrew van Zyl is already scheduled to defend his title against undefeated rising star Wessel ‘Wess Express’ Mostert on 8 July in Sun City. Potts will be watching with interest, hoping to face the winner.

Sylvester Chipfumbu, riding a three-fight win streak, stepped up a level when he took on Abdul ‘Hollywood’ Hassan. He proved his right to stand with the EFC legend by stifling Hassan’s takedown attempts with dangerous kicks from range, and then landing a pistol shot of a straight right that dropped Hassan to the canvas. The undefeated Chipfumbu is now knocking on the champions’ door.

The night’s main card began with a classic clash of youth versus experience, when Cape Town’s 23-year old Shaun De Lange took on Johannesburg’s iconic Dino ‘The Lion’ Bagattin. The two battled each other into the darkness of exhaustion and beyond, landing mean strikes peppered with clubbing elbows throughout all three rounds.

The crowd awarded the warriors a standing round of applause between all three rounds, and would not sit down until De Lange was finally awarded the win by split-decision. It was a brutal and unforgettable battle, with Bagattin fighting on after fracturing his shin, ending his evening at a local hospital.

Fight of the Night was awarded to Dino Bagattin vs Shaun de Lange. Performance bonuses were awarded to Duane Jones, Irshaad Sayed and Tumisang Madiba

The official results EFC 58:

Faeez Jacobs defeated Jesse Fleming via TKO (punches) 3:02 in round 1.
Caleb Ridley defeated Kevin Pheko via submission (Triangle Choke) 1:28 in round 2.
Rodrique Kena defeated Duane Jones via submission (punches) in 4:30 round 2.
Aadam Grant defeated Claude Ntumba via submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 3:17 in round 1.
Gary Joshua defeated Jasen van der Merwe via submission (Guillotine Choke) 1:30 in round 1.
Deon Bruning defeated Regis Muyambo via TKO (Punches) 3:52 in round 2.
Shaun de Lange defeated Dino Bagattin via split decision.
Sylvester Chipfumbu defeated Abdul Hassan via TKO (Punches) 1:03 in round 2.
Ruan Potts defeated Karl Etherington via TKO (Punches) 2:33 in round 1.
Irshaad Sayed defeated Tumisang Madiba via TKO (Punches) 1:33 in round 2.
Don Madge defeated Dave Mazany via submission (Rear-Naked Choke) 2:02 in round 2.

Read more on:    don madge  |  efc
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pacquiao-Horn fight gets Aussie greenlight

2017-04-09 07:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Stormers 34-26 Chiefs WATCH: Are these the best 2 tries ever scored at Newlands? Stormers down Chiefs to claim massive Kiwi scalp Bulls: Their worst start in 15 years SANZAAR axes 2 SA Super Rugby teams
Stransky on why Cheetahs, Kings should fall AB: Proteas not far away from ICC trophy Matfield: Can Boks marry differing coaching philosophies? Els leads SA charge at Masters Penalty! Read now ...

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane goes with his heart ... Stormers to beat Chiefs!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 