South Africa

Legal Eagle to defend L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate title

2016-12-24 17:21
L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate (Supplied)
Cape Town - There are 14 other horses who will attempt to dethrone Legal Eagle at the first stage of entries for the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at Kenilworth Racecourse on Saturday, January 7.

With a stake of R1.5 million the Grade 1 contest, the headline event as part of the inaugural two-day affair that is the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival, will provide another chance for Marinaresco to see if he can reel the reigning Horse of the Year over 1 600m.

The pair met over the same distance in the Green Point Stakes (Gr 2) earlier this month with Legal Eagle edging out his younger rival.

The duel between the two horses has racing fans eager at the prospect of these two continuing their rivalry throughout the Summer Of Champions.

The lone three-year-old in the line-up so far, Bold Rex, will carry bottom weight of 55kg while other notable entries include Captain America, Abashiri - also holding an entry in the Grade 2 Peninsula Stakes - and Vodacom Durban July winner, The Conglomerate.

The Maine Chance Farms Paddock Stakes is also setting up to be something of a showdown with both Bela-Bela, a recent winner on her return to action, and Silver Mountain both entered for the Grade One contest over 1 800m.

The blue and white theme will be carried throughout both days of the L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate Festival with the Cartier Sceptre Stakes topping the bill on the opening day.

Friday’s festivities are centred around the Garden Party with the sponsor incentivising the respective women’s and men’s Best Dressed competitions.

Tickets for the event are on sale HERE and Garden Party tickets also ensure access into the Style Lounge the following afternoon.

