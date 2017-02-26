NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

Le Clos, Van der Burgh win gold in Stellenbosch

2017-02-26 22:16
Chad le Clos (Getty)
Cape Town - The 2017 SA Grand Prix Invitational Swimming Meet wrapped up on Sunday at the Stellenbosch University Swimming Pool with an additional five new Meet records, once again proving that there is no shortage of local talent.

According to SuperSport.com website, Douglas Erasmus broke Chad le Clos' Meet record in the 50m freestyle, racing to the gold in a time of 22.56 ahead of Reynard Wessels (23.56) and Bryce Pendock (23.66).

Le Clos had a productive day in the pool and claimed an additional two gold medals, winning the 100m butterfly in 52.83 and the 200m freestyle in 1:48.38.

Olympian Cameron van der Burgh took home the gold in his favourite 100m breaststroke in 1:02.04 ahead of Michael Houlie in a close 1:02.05 and Alaric Basson in 1:02.65.

Matthew Meyer broke his own 1500m freestyle Meet record of 15:16.76 by winning the gold in a quicker 15:15.86 ahead of Brent Szurdoki in 15:36.10 and Jarryd Baxter in 15:36.30.

Baxter went on to win the gold in the 200m backstroke in 2:04.14 with Szurdoki a close second in 2:04.74.

In the 50m breaststroke, Tatjana Schoenmaker and Kaylene Corbett were both inside the previous Meet record of 32.22 when they finished first and second in 31.64 and 32.00, respectively. The bronze was claimed by Hanim Abrahams in 33.16.

In the 200m breaststroke, Schoenmaker broke her third Meet record when she touched the wall in 2:24.93, to her 2016 time of 2:26.50. Corbett had to settle for the silver in 2:30.98.

Ayrton Sweeney was fast off the block with a new Meet record in the 200m individual medley, clocking a golden 2:04.05, while Luan Grobbelaar finished with the silver in 2:08.26 and Jordan le Clos with the bronze in 2:12.24.

Swimming SA will be following this competition with the youth focused Level 1, 2 and 3 events, which will be held Nationally throughout March, before the SA National Aquatic Championships in April.

Costa motors to Abu Dhabi Tour win

2017-02-26 21:59

