Hasane mum on 'punish white people' tweet

Cape Town - Esethu Hasane, the media spokesperson for the SA department of sport and recreation, has elected not to respond to AfriForum's strongly worded request for him to step down following a controversial tweet earlier this week.

Hasane, who accompanies sports minister Fikile Mbalula to most of his press briefings and functions, sparked a social media storm when he tweeted: "Only Western Cape still has dry dams. Please God, we have black people there, choose another way of punishing white people."

The tweet saw AfriForum call for Hasane's immediate dismissal.

When contacted by Sport24 on Thursday, Hasane refused to comment on the matter, saying that he would not tweet anything that was racist or harmful to anyone.

In addition, Hasane elected not to respond to AfriForum's demands.

Sport24 has approached both Mbalula and deputy minister Gert Oosthuizen for comment, but at the time of publishing we were still awaiting a response.

