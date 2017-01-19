NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
South Africa

Ex-Comrades winner undergoes op after shark attack

2017-01-19 12:26
Nick Bester (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Former Comrades winner and Ironman participant Nick Bester underwent an operation in a Pretoria hospital this week following a shark attack incident in Plettenberg Bay last month.

According to Netwerk24, Bester’s right thumb was operated on after he tore two ligaments in his hand while trying to rescue friend Ben Swart, an advocate from Pretoria, whose surfski was attacked by a shark, believed to be a great white.

Bester, Swart and Donald Pronk were in the sea early on December 19 when a shark attacked Swart’s surfski.

News24 reported the trio were regular paddlers who were in the town on holiday and were paddling 400m offshore from Central Beach to Keurbooms.

Bester, who is the team manager for the powerful Nedbank Running Club, on Wednesday told Netwerk24 that he injured his hand when he fell out of his surfski while trying to get back to shore.

Bester won the Comrades Marathon in 1991.

Read more on:    comrades  |  nick bester  |  athletics
