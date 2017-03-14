Commonwealth Games seek new 2022 host after Durban debacle

London - Commonwealth
Games chiefs said on Monday they were looking for a new venue for the 2022
edition after announcing scheduled hosts Durban had failed to meet "key
obligations".
Last month, South Africa sports minister Fikile Mbalula indicated the
government might withdraw its financial support because of the cost of
staging the multi-sport event, saying "we cannot live beyond our means".
Following a meeting in London, Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF)
president Louise Martin said on Monday: "The CGF is actively exploring
alternative options, including a potential replacement host."
The mayor of Liverpool said last month the northwest English city
would be prepared to host the 2022 Games if they were no longer in
Durban.
Confirmation that the Games would not be staged in Durban came from
South Africa Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC)
president Gideon Sam.
In an interview with South Africa's eNCA TV news from London, he said: "Durban did not withdraw..,
"The CGF gave the country certain conditions… we were supposed to 1)
sign a contract agreement, 2) have an LOC (local organising committee)
in place, 3) have a CEO (chief executive officer) appointed.
“At the (CGF) executive meeting on Saturday they decided that it is
not forthcoming and they need to move on and find another city."
Durban 2022 would have been the first edition of the Commonwealth Games held in Africa.
"The CGF will continue to have an open dialogue with the SASOC and
the Republic of South Africa and remains committed to realising the
shared ambitions of a future Commonwealth Games in Africa," Martin
added.
"The CGF is fully confident and committed to delivering a successful Commonwealth Games for athletes and fans in 2022."
The CGF said they
had completed their review of the "final information" submitted by South
Africa on November 30 to determine whether their proposals for hosting
the 2022 Commonwealth Games honoured their original commitments.
"It is with disappointment that the detailed review has concluded
that there is a significant departure from the undertakings provided in
Durban’s bid and as a result a number of key obligations and commitments
in areas such as governance, venues, funding and risk
management/assurance have not been met under the revised proposition,"
the statement added.
Durban was named as the 2022 Games host in September 2015 but Mbalula
said in February that the South African government and the CGF had
still to reach agreement over costs.
"It does not look like we will find each other," said Mbalula. "We
have given it our best shot, but we cannot live beyond our means."
According to authorities, a budget of R6.4 billion has already been set aside for the Games, in a
country battling high unemployment and poor growth.
Before the CGF
issued its own statement, there was an angry response from South
Africa's main opposition party which slammed the "millions of rand"
already "wasted" on a bid where "good money has been thrown after a bad
idea" by the country's governing African National Congress.
Zwakele Mncwango, the provincial leader of the Democratic Alliance
(DA) party in the Kwa-Zulu Natal region that encompasses Durban, said:
"This is a devastating blow to our city, and our people, who can only
stand by and watch as millions of rands that could have improved our
communities, delivered houses, improved services and created jobs have
been wasted by the ANC government."
The 1995 Rugby World Cup, the 2003 Cricket World Cup and the 2010 Soccer World Cup in
South Africa are seen as milestones in the country's efforts to promote
national unity since the apartheid era.
The Commonwealth Games is restricted to countries that are members of
the Commonwealth, a collection of nations that were mainly once part of
the British Empire and whose titular head is Britain's Queen Elizabeth
II,
It was known as the British Empire Games when first staged in 1930.
Monday's announcement came as the Queen sent the Commonwealth Games
baton off from Buckingham Palace on a relay that will see it visit every
member nation ahead of the 2018 edition on Australia's Gold Coast.