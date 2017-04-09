8 SA swimmers qualify for FINA World Champs

Cape Town - The 2017 SA National Aquatic Championships in Durban successfully concluded on Saturday with a total of 24 Junior and eight Senior FINA World Championships qualifications, as well as four Deaf Olympics and seven World Para Swimming Championships qualifiers.

Chad le Clos celebrated the confirmation of his third qualification time for Hungary in the 100m butterfly when he clocked a fast 51.29, followed by Ryan Coetzee (53.29) and Ralph Goveia (54.30), while Brad Tandy and Zane Waddell were all smiles in the 50m freestyle final, claiming the gold and silver in FINA World Championships qualification times of 21.97 and 22.41, respectively. Douglas Erasmus won the bronze in 22.63.

Finishing over two seconds ahead of the pack, Brent Szurdoki scooped the gold in the 1 500m freestyle with an FINA Word Championships Qualification time of 15:11.22 to the 15:12.79 requirement, while Jarryd Baxter and Chad Michau booked their places in the Junior competition in the USA in qualifying times of 15:36.22 and 15.58.81, respectively.

Rebecca Meder’s outstanding performance in the 400m individual medley earned her the top spot in the event with a FINA Junior World Championships qualification time of 4:48.49, ahead of Samantha Randle in 4:55.12 and Kate Beavon in 4:57.63.

The 200m breaststroke was a very rewarding race for five of Mzansi’s youth hopefuls when Daniel Swanepoel, Duncan Rudolph, Bailey Musgrave, Likith Prema and Michael Houlie all confirmed their Junior qualifications. Swanepoel won the race in 2:15.83 to Rudolph’s 2:18.09, Musgrave’s 2:18.26, Prema’s 2:19.41 and Houlie’s 2:19.63.

In the ladies’ 200m breaststroke, Tatjana Schoenmaker was victorious in 2:26.20, while Kaylene Corbett, Christin Mundell and Hanim Abrahams all added the event to their list of Junior Qualifiers in 2:30.07, 2:31.46 and 2:33.98, respectively.

In the 100m freestyle, Erin Gallagher scooped the gold in 56.28 ahead of Emma Chelius in 56.75 and Seychelles’ Felicity Passon in 56.90, while 14 year old Olivia Nel, who despite finishing fourth, added her name to the FINA Junior World Championships list by a mere 0.02 seconds when she touched the wall in 58.06 to the 58.08 requirement.

Gallagher was back in the water to receive the gold for the 50m butterfly, clocking a winning 27.35 to Chelius’ 27.90 and Kenya’s Emily Muteti in 28.40.

Martin Bindell, Neil Fair and Ruan Ras made up the 200m backstroke medal podium in 1:59.69, 2:01.47 and 2:04.10, respectively, while 15-year-old Luan Grobbelaar was more than happy with his silver medal in the 400m individual medley in a FINA Junior World Championships qualification time of 4:29.59 ahead of Ruan Breytenbach (4:35.39) and behind Ayrton Sweeney (4:20.41).

In the multi-disability races, Cornell Loubser claimed the top position in the S14-15 200m individual medley in 2:40.86, with the S1-13 winner was Alani Ferreira in 2:52.03.

In the men’s S14-15 medley event, Aaron Putz won the gold in 2:32.38, while Christian Sadie came first in the S1-13 category with a World Para Swimming Championships qualification time of 2:45.59.

Final list of qualifying times – 17th FINA World Championships:

· Cameron van der Burgh – 100m breaststroke – 59.73

· Chad le Clos – 200m freestyle – 1:46.84, 200m butterfly – 1:55.00, 100m butterfly – 51.29

· Myles Brown – 200m freestyle – 1:47.55

· Tatjana Schoenmaker – 200m breaststroke (SF) – 2:25.23

· Brad Tandy – 50m freestyle – 21.97

· Zane Waddell – 50m freestyle – 22.41

· Douglas Erasmus – 50m freestyle (SF) – 22.39

· Brent Szurdoki – 1 500m freestyle – 15.11.22

Final list of qualifying times – 6th FINA Junior World Swimming Championships:

· Dune Coetzee – 100m butterfly – 1:01.04, 200m freestyle – 2:03.90, 200m butterfly – 2:14.14

· Kate Beavon – 200m freestyle – 2:03.13, 800m freestyle – 8:54.77

· Jarryd Baxter – 400m freestyle – 3:51.85, 200m freestyle – 1:50.45, 1 500m freestyle – 15:36.22

· Chad Michau – 800m freestyle – 8:22.99, 1 500m freestyle – 15:58.81

· Timothy Sates – 200m freestyle (SF) – 1:52.94

· Rebecca Meder – 200m individual medley – 2:16.24, 1 500m freestyle – 16.49.77, 200m freestyle – 2:02.94, 800m freestyle – 8:49.49, 400m individual medley – 4:48.49

· Jenna Pearse – 200m freestyle (SF) – 2:05.89

· Abi Meder – 1 500m freestyle – 17:08.15, 800m freestyle – 8:58.46

· Gabi Grobler – 200m individual medley – 2:19.83, 200m freestyle (SF) – 2:05.64, 100m freestyle (SF) – 57.99

· Christin Mundell – 200m individual medley (SF) – 2:20.51, 100m breaststroke (SF) – 1:11.56, 200m breaststroke – 2:31.46

· Michael Houlie – 100m breaststroke – 1:03.20, 200m breaststroke – 2:19.63

· Daniel Swanepoel – 100m breaststroke -1:03.07, 200m breaststroke – 2:15.83

· Bryce Skea – 100m breaststroke -1:03.07

· Duncan Rudolph– 100m breaststroke (SF) -1:03.36, 200m breaststroke – 2:18.09

· Bailey Musgrave– 100m breaststroke (SF) -1:03.56, 200m breaststroke – 2:18.26

· Kaylene Corbett – 100m breaststroke – 1:09.46, 200m breaststroke – 2:30.07

· Hanim Abrahams – 100m breaststroke – 1:11.18, 200m breaststroke – 2:33.98

· Mariella Venter – 100m backstroke – 1:01.53, 200m backstroke – 2:13.40

· Inge Weidemann – 50m freestyle – 26.26, 100m freestyle (SF) – 57.65

· Olivia Nel – 100m freestyle – 58.06

· Ryen van Wyk – 100m freestyle – 52.15

· Likith Prema – 200m breaststroke – 2:19.41

· Luan Grobbelaar – 200m individual medley – 2:06.00, 400m individual medley – 4:29.59

· Kiara Noades – 200m backstroke – 2:17.99

Final list of Deaf Olympics qualifiers:

· Cornell Loubser – 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly

· Mark Roach – 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle

· Pierre Dellieu – 50m and 100m freestyle

· Credence Pattinson – 100m and 400m freestyle, 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke

Final list of World Para Swimming qualifiers:

· Hendri Herbst S11 – 50m and 100m freestyle

· Johann van Heerden SB9 – 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley

· David Klopper S2 – 100m backstroke

· Christian Sadie S7, SB7, SM7 - 50m butterfly, 50m and 100m freestyle, 100m breaststroke and 200m individual medley

· Franco Smit S12 – 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke

· Alani Ferreira S13 – 400m freestyle & 100m breaststroke

· Christelle Kriel S14 – 100m butterfly