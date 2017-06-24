Maritz, Odendaal shine for SA on Day 1 at Sanyo Bussan Cup

Cape Town - South
Africa's women, inspired by beach sprint specialist Mandi Maritz, proved strong
on the opening day of Lifesaving's 2017 International Sanyo Bussan Cup in
Japan.
South
Africa finished the day in fourth place overall, with defending champions
Australia comfortably in first place.
South
Africa’s best race performance belonged to the Female Rescue Tube quartet of
Carmel Billson, Sasha-Lee Nordengen Corris, Jodi Cleworth and Maritz,
who finished first.
Individually,
Maritz and Nordengen Corris produced the best South African results among the
women and young sprinting star Bradley Odendaal was the South African male
stand out with second place in the Men's Beach Sprint.
Seven
countries are competing in the 10th Anniversary of the Sanyo Cup,
with defending champions Australia favoured to add to their 2016 success.
New
Zealand are the current world champions but Australia has made the Sanyo Bussan
Cup a second home and it would take something special from New Zealand to
overall Australia on Sunday.
Hosts
Japan were the surprise package on the opening day in finishing second overall,
with New Zealand and South Africa making up the top four.
South
Africa placed third in 2016 and coach Jay Cee Thomson remained confident that
his youthful squad could still improve enough in Sunday’s events to replicate
last year’s overall finish.
Thomson
applauded the efforts of the South African women contingent.
‘It
was tough going for our men but our women kept us in the top order of the
standings with some very good performances. We all know what Mandi (Maritz) is
capable of on the sand but it took a very strong team effort to win the Female
Rescue Tube Race,’ said Thomson.
‘Our ladies put in some good performances in
placing in the top three in many of the races and I know our men can improve.
Our squad is a mixture of youth and experience and the youngsters would have
learned from the opening day experience. I know we can be stronger on the final
day.’
Odendaal’s
second place finish also bodes well for the future of the South African Beach
Sprinting.
Legendary
South African and former World Champion Beach Sprinter Ryle de Morny was
unavailable and KwaZulu-Natal’s Jonathan Rorke, who stunningly upset De Morny
in the General Tire-LifesavingSA National Interclub Championships was also not
in Japan.
Odendaal
has been the dominant Beach sprinter among the juniors in South Africa.
Martiz,
who competed at the Sanyo Cup 10 years ago as junior, returned to the event for
the first time in a decade to complete an opening day in which she placed 1st,
second and third in her respective races.
KwaZulu-Natal’s
Carmel Billson was imposing at the recent General Tire-LifesavingSA National
Interclub Championships and was crowned overall female national champion.
Billson
tasted victory as part of the Female Rescue Tube Team but had to be content
with fifth place in the Female Surf Swim, with teammate Sasha-Lee
Nordengen-Corris finishing second.
This
year’s event is being held at the Momochi Beach, which is a man-made beach near
the centre of Fukuoka City.
Sanyo
Bussan Cup
SA
Results – Day 1
Male
Beach Sprint – Bradley Odendaal 2nd
Female
Beach Sprint – Mandi Maritz 3rd
Male
Surf Ski – Luke Johnson 5th
Female
Surf Ski – Jodi Cleworth 5th
Male
Beach Flags – Bradley Odendaal 4th
Female
Beach Flags – Mandi Maritz 2nd
Female
Surf Swim – Sasha-Lee Nordengen-Corris 2nd
and Carmel Billson 5th
Male
Surf Swim – Daniel Jones 11th and Byron Lockett 12th
Male
Beach Relay – SA 6th
Female
Beach Relay – SA 3rd
Female
Board Rescue – SA 3rd
Male
Board Rescue – SA 7th
Female
Rescue Tube Race – SA 1st
Male
Rescue Tube Race – SA 6th
Female
Board Race – Jodi Cleworth 4th & Alice Edward 10th
Male
Board Race – Daniel Jones 11th and Sebastian Garreau 13th
Ocean
Women – Jodi Cleworth 6th
Ocean
Men Daniel Jones 5th
Ocean
Women Relay – SA 3rd
Ocean
Men Relay – SA 6th
Overall
Day 1
1. Australia
429 points
2. Japan
‘A’ 355 points
3. New
Zealand 349 points
4. South
Africa 302 points
5. USA
278 points
6. Japan
‘B’ 271 points
7.
Netherlands 236 points
South
Africa team:
Men
Byron
Lockett
Daniel
Jones
Bradley
Odendaal
Luke
Johnson
Sebastian
Garreau
Women
Mandi
Maritz
Sasha-Lee
Nordengen-Corris
Carmel
Billson
Jodi
Cleworth
Alice
Edward
Coach:
Jay-Cee Thomson
Manager:
Tracy Baird