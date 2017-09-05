VOTE for September's most emotional sporting moment!

Cape Town - Each month, from August to December, the
public can select their favourite moment from a shortlist of six videos, chosen
by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.
The five monthly
winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being
announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.
The winner of the August’s
competition was F1 driver Kimi Raikkonenwho turned the tears of six-year-old Ferrari fan Thomas
Danel into smiles at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Laureus Best Sporting Moments demonstrate
qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and look
beyond the scoreboard or podium. They symbolise the true values of sport and bring
to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.
To view
these emotional and engaging clips and VOTE for your favourite, visit myLaureus.com.
Sports fans can also send
videos that they have seen and enjoyed to myLaureus.com
and they will be considered for the shortlist in future months.
Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year - Contenders for September:
Age is just a number - 101-year-old
Indian athlete Man Kaur sprints to gold at World Masters Games in Auckland
Abbey’s heart lives on - Bill Conner
cycles over 2,000 miles to honour his deceased daughter and her organ donation
Billy Whizz is back - 18-year-old
Formula 4 driver suffers life-changing injury but doesn’t let it hold him back
Half-court hero - 11-year-old Asher
Lucas nets three consecutive half-court shots in North Carolina
Rivals become friends - Dortmund
supporters offer stranded Monaco fans a bed for the night following bomb attack
Tougher together - Partially
paralysed Josh Landmann overcomes obstacles to complete Tough Mudder challenge
Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!
Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!
Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!
Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!
Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!
Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!