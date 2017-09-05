VOTE for September's most emotional sporting moment!

Cape Town - Each month, from August to December, the public can select their favourite moment from a shortlist of six videos, chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

The winner of the August’s competition was F1 driver Kimi Raikkonenwho turned the tears of six-year-old Ferrari fan Thomas Danel into smiles at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Laureus Best Sporting Moments demonstrate qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and look beyond the scoreboard or podium. They symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.

To view these emotional and engaging clips and VOTE for your favourite, visit myLaureus.com.

Sports fans can also send videos that they have seen and enjoyed to myLaureus.com and they will be considered for the shortlist in future months.

Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year - Contenders for September:

Age is just a number - 101-year-old Indian athlete Man Kaur sprints to gold at World Masters Games in Auckland

Abbey’s heart lives on - Bill Conner cycles over 2,000 miles to honour his deceased daughter and her organ donation

Billy Whizz is back - 18-year-old Formula 4 driver suffers life-changing injury but doesn’t let it hold him back

Half-court hero - 11-year-old Asher Lucas nets three consecutive half-court shots in North Carolina

Rivals become friends - Dortmund supporters offer stranded Monaco fans a bed for the night following bomb attack

Tougher together - Partially paralysed Josh Landmann overcomes obstacles to complete Tough Mudder challenge

