NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Laureus

VOTE for September's most emotional sporting moment!

2017-09-05 12:58
Related Links

Cape Town - Each month, from August to December, the public can select their favourite moment from a shortlist of six videos, chosen by the sporting legends of the Laureus World Sports Academy.

The five monthly winners will then go head-to-head in a final public vote, with the winner being announced at the 2018 Laureus Awards Ceremony.

The winner of the August’s competition was F1 driver Kimi Raikkonenwho turned the tears of six-year-old Ferrari fan Thomas Danel into smiles at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Laureus Best Sporting Moments demonstrate qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, drama and dedication, and look beyond the scoreboard or podium. They symbolise the true values of sport and bring to life the message that sport has the power to change the world.

To view these emotional and engaging clips and VOTE for your favourite, visit myLaureus.com.

Sports fans can also send videos that they have seen and enjoyed to myLaureus.com and they will be considered for the shortlist in future months.

Laureus Best Sporting Moment of the Year - Contenders for September:

Age is just a number - 101-year-old Indian athlete Man Kaur sprints to gold at World Masters Games in Auckland

Abbey’s heart lives on - Bill Conner cycles over 2,000 miles to honour his deceased daughter and her organ donation

Billy Whizz is back - 18-year-old Formula 4 driver suffers life-changing injury but doesn’t let it hold him back

Half-court hero - 11-year-old Asher Lucas nets three consecutive half-court shots in North Carolina

Rivals become friends - Dortmund supporters offer stranded Monaco fans a bed for the night following bomb attack

Tougher together - Partially paralysed Josh Landmann overcomes obstacles to complete Tough Mudder challenge

Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!

Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!

Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!

Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!

Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!

Visit myLaureus.com to cast your vote!

Read more on:    laureus
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius

2017-09-05 12:21

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mass brawl mars top schools rugby derby Heyneke: Marcell offers Boks RWC value Aussies highlight Coetzee’s ‘cheeky sledge’ Dreyer joins Springbok squad in Perth 'Bulky' Pollard pleases coach Coetzee
Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt Venus reaches 39th Slam quarter-final

Vote

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather v Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor ... who've you got in Saturday's mega fight?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 