NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Russia blasts NYT doping 'conspiracy' report

2016-12-28 16:06
UEFA doping control (AFP)
Related Links

Moscow - Russia on Wednesday blasted a report in The New York Times that officials have acknowledged a massive sports doping conspiracy, reiterating claims there was no government involvement.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the acting director general of Russia's scandal-mired national anti-doping agency had "for the first time" conceded officials conducted the programme to cheat.

"It was an institutional conspiracy," Anna Antseliovich, was reported as telling the US newspaper in an article datelined from Moscow.

Antseliovich and others interviewed continued to reject the characterisation of the doping scheme as "state-sponsored," telling the Times that top government officials were not involved.

But Moscow later slammed the article, with anti-doping agency RUSADA insisting that Antseliovich's words were "distorted and taken out of context".

The New York Times reporter "took these words out of context, creating the impression that RUSADA's leadership had admitted to an institutional system of a doping cover-up in Russia," the agency said in a statement.

"We want to underline that RUSADA does not and cannot have the authority to admit or deny such facts," it said.

Investigator Richard McLaren said in a new report for the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) this month that more than 1 000 Russian athletes in some 30 sports took part in a plan for Moscow sports ministry officials to use banned drugs at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2012 London Summer Games and other global events.

Russia has admitted that it had a problem with doping but insists that there is no proof there was a state-orchestrated programme to cheat, a dogged denial that critics say means Moscow will never tackle the issue.

The Kremlin repeated earlier rejections of allegations of state involvement in doping, while also casting doubt on the latest report in The New York Times.

"From the very beginning we have denied any involvement by the state or state institutions or services or agencies in the possible use of doping by sportsmen," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

'SHOCKED BY REVELATIONS'

The accusations by Mclaren in his last report were another body blow to Russian sport, which was still trying to shrug off the damage from his initial findings and the exclusion of its track and field athletes from international competition.

The affair reverberated through the 2016 Rio Olympics and has continued to be felt as winter sports events such as next year's bobsleigh and skeleton world championships and biathlon and speed skating World Cup stops have been withdrawn from the country.

McLaren, a Canadian lawyer, issued his first report in July, detailing an elaborate scheme to manipulate drug tests at the 2014 Sochi Games and saying it involved the Russian sports ministry and FSB security service.

"Ms. Antseliovich, who has not been directly implicated in the investigations, said she was shocked by the revelations," the Times wrote. "She and others emphasized that the government's top officials were not involved."

And Vitaly Smirnov, the 81-year-old veteran sports official drafted this year by Russian president Vladimir Putin to oversee reforms, was less than conciliatory in his comments to the newspaper.

"From my point of view, as a former minister of sport, president of Olympic committee - we made a lot of mistakes," the Times quoted Smirnov as saying.

But he also referred to the revelations of therapeutic use exemptions (TUE) that allowed some high profile Western athletes in an array of sports to use banned drugs - which came out via documents hacked by the "Fancy Bear" group.

Smirnov indicated he believed the documents showed Western competitors received favorable treatment from global anti-doping authorities.

"Russia never had the opportunities that were given to other countries," he told the newspaper. "The general feeling in Russia is that we didn't have a chance."

Read more on:    russia  |  wada  |  doping
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Holidaying Ward hunts Drak Challenge podium

2016-12-28 11:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Brock Lesnar's UFC career over? PICS: Wayde meets Liverpool legend Cook century puts Proteas in control Ana Ivanovic set to retire?
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How excited are you about the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 