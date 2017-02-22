NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Phelps: Rematch with Le Clos WON'T happen

2017-02-22 13:50
Chad le Clos and Michael Phelps (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - American swimming superstar Michael Phelps has squashed notions of a rematch against Chad le Clos after the South African star said he was eager for 'Round 3' of their 200m butterfly battle.

In 2012, Le Clos stunned the world by defeating Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all-time, in the 200m 'fly at the London Olympics.

Phelps, who received the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports awards last week, credited his loss to Le Clos in 2012 as the main reason for his return to competitive swimming.

"I think about that a lot," Phelps told Sport24 last week.

"If I win the 200m 'fly in London I probably don't come back."

Phelps returned one final time at the Rio 2016 Olympics and won five gold medals and silver - and won back his 200m fly crown from Le Clos, who didn't medal in the race.

Le Clos took to Twitter after Phelps received his Laureus award to say he's eager for a rematch: "Congrats @MichaelPhelps let's do round 3 in stadium, South Africa and in USA, would love to race the goat again."

Le Clos told the Independent Online website on Sunday that he still has nightmares over the Rio 200m 'fly race and wants the American to come out of retirement one more time.

"I want it that bad. I just want Phelps to come back," said the South African Olympic gold medalist.

"I've had nightmares about that. I wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat over that race."

However, Phelps responded on Twitter on Monday saying a rematch is out of the question.

"It won't happen... but it was a good race and wish @chadleclos all of the best in the future!."

Read more on:    michael phelps  |  chad le clos  |  swimming
NEXT ON SPORT24X

'Mentally disturbed' Hackett to seek help abroad

2017-02-22 09:25

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas edged in Christchurch thriller, streak ends Super Rugby: Weekend teams 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL Proteas: Pretorius adds to the ‘crush’ Marais set to start at fullback for Stormers
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How excited are you about the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 