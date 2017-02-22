Phelps: Rematch with Le Clos WON'T happen

Cape Town - American swimming superstar Michael Phelps has squashed notions of a rematch against Chad le Clos after the South African star said he was eager for 'Round 3' of their 200m butterfly battle.

In 2012, Le Clos stunned the world by defeating Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all-time, in the 200m 'fly at the London Olympics.

Phelps, who received the Comeback of the Year award at the Laureus Sports awards last week, credited his loss to Le Clos in 2012 as the main reason for his return to competitive swimming.

"I think about that a lot," Phelps told Sport24 last week.

"If I win the 200m 'fly in London I probably don't come back."

Phelps returned one final time at the Rio 2016 Olympics and won five gold medals and silver - and won back his 200m fly crown from Le Clos, who didn't medal in the race.

Le Clos took to Twitter after Phelps received his Laureus award to say he's eager for a rematch: "Congrats @MichaelPhelps let's do round 3 in stadium, South Africa and in USA, would love to race the goat again."

Le Clos told the Independent Online website on Sunday that he still has nightmares over the Rio 200m 'fly race and wants the American to come out of retirement one more time.

"I want it that bad. I just want Phelps to come back," said the South African Olympic gold medalist.

"I've had nightmares about that. I wake up in the middle of the night in a sweat over that race."

However, Phelps responded on Twitter on Monday saying a rematch is out of the question.



"It won't happen... but it was a good race and wish @chadleclos all of the best in the future!."

