NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Pacquiao vows to leave Australia as world champion

2017-06-25 08:03
Manny Pacquiao (Getty Images)
Related Links

Brisbane - Philippine boxing great Manny Pacquiao arrived in Australia ahead of his title fight with Jeff Horn and declared: "I will be going home as world champion."

The "Pac Man" touched down in Brisbane late Saturday from Manila with a large entourage for his World Boxing Organization welterweight title bout at Suncorp Stadium next weekend.

"In all my years of boxing, I have never been as motivated and fired up as this fight," he told reporters at the airport.

"My team is very happy with my preparation. I am looking forward to this and I will be going home as world champion."

Pacquiao (59-6-2, 38 knockouts) is a clear favourite against Horn, although the Filipino great has not stopped an opponent since his 12th round TKO of Miguel Cotto in 2009.

The eight-weight world champion has said he is using the bout as an opportunity to prove he remains a global force at the age of 38 as he juggles boxing with a full-time job as a senator in the Philippines.

Pacquiao, who briefly retired early last year before making a successful comeback against Jessie Vargas in Las Vegas in November, will need to be on song against the unbeaten Horn, who has won 16 of his 17 fights with one draw.

A relatively unknown physical education teacher, the 29-year-old Australian has been dubbed the "fighting schoolteacher" by promoters, who say the 50,000-seat Suncorp Stadium is almost sold out.

Read more on:    manny pacquiao  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Harrison romps, Kendricks soars at US trials

2017-06-25 08:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 35-12 France Fordyce attacked while on morning run Springboks win at Ellis Park, whitewash France Bok ratings: Eben’s rising maturity Bok skipper Whiteley out of France Test
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 