Pacquiao set to return to ring on April 23

Brisbane - Manny Pacquiao will add another fight to his long
career resume when he takes on Australian welterweight Jeff Horn on April 23 at
a venue to be decided.
Promoter Duco Events said on Wednesday the location for the
fight involving the 38-year-old Pacquiao could be in one of Australia's major
cities, possibly Horn's hometown of Brisbane, or the Middle East or United
States.
"The preference for all parties is for the fight to be
held in Australia, and we are working towards this outcome," said Duco
director Dean Lonergan, who met with Top Rank chief Bob Arum this week to set
up the fight.
Arum said he wants the fight to take place at an outdoor
stadium, and it would be beamed into 159 different countries, including the
US, where it would be shown in a prime-time Saturday night time slot on
free-to-air TV.
"I would expect 3 to 4 000 Filipinos to fly from the
Philippines for this fight down under," Arum said. "It will be the
biggest fight in Australian history but, until the money is secured, we have to
keep our options open, including looking at the Middle East and USA."
It is a nine-hour flight from Manila to Brisbane.
Pacquiao, 59-6-2, captured the WBO welterweight title for
the third time against Jessie Vargas in November.
He earned a reported $100 million while losing to Floyd
Mayweather in the richest fight ever in 2013.
Horn (16-0-1) is a 28-year-old former schoolteacher who
fought at the 2012 London Olympic Games. He is No 2 in the WBO's welterweight
rankings. Pacquiao is the WBO champion in that division and has a 59-6-2
record, while also juggling a career as a senator in the Philippines.
Horn's trainer, Glenn Rushton, said it would be a
"tragedy" if the fight happened anywhere other than Brisbane.
"We really hope the Queensland government and so forth
will feel the same way," he said. "It just makes sense, but also for
the future. This can reinvigorate boxing in Australia."
Horn's last fight was a knockout of South African veteran
Ali Funeka in Auckland, New Zealand in December, with Arum at ringside.