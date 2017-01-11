NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Pacquiao set to return to ring on April 23

2017-01-11 10:00
Manny Pacquiao (Getty Images)
Related Links

Brisbane - Manny Pacquiao will add another fight to his long career resume when he takes on Australian welterweight Jeff Horn on April 23 at a venue to be decided.

Promoter Duco Events said on Wednesday the location for the fight involving the 38-year-old Pacquiao could be in one of Australia's major cities, possibly Horn's hometown of Brisbane, or the Middle East or United States.

"The preference for all parties is for the fight to be held in Australia, and we are working towards this outcome," said Duco director Dean Lonergan, who met with Top Rank chief Bob Arum this week to set up the fight.

Arum said he wants the fight to take place at an outdoor stadium, and it would be beamed into 159 different countries, including the US, where it would be shown in a prime-time Saturday night time slot on free-to-air TV.

"I would expect 3 to 4 000 Filipinos to fly from the Philippines for this fight down under," Arum said. "It will be the biggest fight in Australian history but, until the money is secured, we have to keep our options open, including looking at the Middle East and USA."

It is a nine-hour flight from Manila to Brisbane.

Pacquiao, 59-6-2, captured the WBO welterweight title for the third time against Jessie Vargas in November.

He earned a reported $100 million while losing to Floyd Mayweather in the richest fight ever in 2013.

Horn (16-0-1) is a 28-year-old former schoolteacher who fought at the 2012 London Olympic Games. He is No 2 in the WBO's welterweight rankings. Pacquiao is the WBO champion in that division and has a 59-6-2 record, while also juggling a career as a senator in the Philippines.

Horn's trainer, Glenn Rushton, said it would be a "tragedy" if the fight happened anywhere other than Brisbane.

"We really hope the Queensland government and so forth will feel the same way," he said. "It just makes sense, but also for the future. This can reinvigorate boxing in Australia."

Horn's last fight was a knockout of South African veteran Ali Funeka in Auckland, New Zealand in December, with Arum at ringside.

Read more on:    manny pacquiao  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Team Sky boss slams UKAD chairman

2017-01-10 21:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Abbott saga: Things we’ve overlooked Aussie captain: Amla everything you want Clarke: I hated captaining against Amla Blitzbok legend has fond sevens memories
Sundowns to give SAFA the go ahead to approach Pitso? KP pays tribute to 100-up Amla Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott CONFIRMED: David Wiese signs Kolpak deal

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

How excited are you about the upcoming Olympic Games in Rio?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 