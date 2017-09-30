NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Ortiz fails drugs test, puts Wilder fight in doubt

2017-09-30 08:55
Deontay Wilder (Getty Images)
Related Links

Mexico City - Cuban boxer Luis Ortiz has failed a drugs test and put his world heavyweight clash with Deontay Wilder of the United States in doubt, the World Boxing Council (WBC) said on Friday.

"It was a positive test and it seems to be very difficult that the fight scheduled for November 4 could take place," WBC spokesperson Victor Cota told AFP.

However, the bout has not been cancelled as the test was carried out by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) and is therefore not official.

"He has the possibility to do another test," added Cota.

On Thursday, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman announced on Twitter that his organisation had "received confirmation from VADA of a positive test by Luis Ortiz".

A diuretic substance was found in his urine sample.

Read more on:    luis ortiz  |  deontay wilder  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Bellew, Haye announce London rematch

2017-09-29 17:09

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Bok assistant headed for Ireland - report Boks: Dreyer to curb being ‘pinged’? WP back Willemse at No 15 for Bulls derby Haroon Lorgat releases personal statement
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather v Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor ... who've you got in Saturday's mega fight?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 