One For Arthur claims Grand National

Aintree - One For Arthur gave Scotland only their second win in the Grand National on Saturday under a brilliant ride by Derek Fox in the world's most famous steeplechase.

The winner, trained by Lucinda Russell, took it up at the last and came home clear of Cause of Causes to emulate Rubstic's win in 1979.

For Fox it was a victory that a few weeks ago seemed unlikely to happen when he suffered a serious arm injury.

"This is a fairytale but for excellent medical care I wouldn't have made it," said Fox.

"This is unbelievable, he was so courageous. Some of us will never be a champion jockey but this is a day when the likes of me can strike against the big boys," added the 24-year-old Irishman.

Russell, whose partner and riding great Peter Scudamore never won the race, was overcome with emotion.

"That was amazing, I'm tearful but it is amazing," said Russell.

"It's total credit to Derek, he never panicked. I have just won the National. We always thought barring an accident he would be a National winner and it has come true."

Cause of Causes, under amateur Jamie Codd, managed to hold off the fast charging Saint Are, runner-up in 2015, whilst the favourite Blaklion was fourth giving the oldest jockey in the race, 41-year-old Noel Fehily, his first finish in the top four in 15 rides.