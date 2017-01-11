Olympic stars dominate Laureus nominations

Cape Town - A glittering
collection of the world’s greatest Olympic and Paralympic stars from Rio de
Janeiro have been nominated for the Laureus World Sports Awards, following a
ballot by the world’s media.
Football is also well represented with Cristiano Ronaldo being
involved in three Nominations; both individually and through his teams Portugal
and Real Madrid.
The contest for the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award
promises to be one of the most competitive ever. Nominees include Rio de
Janeiro heroes Usain Bolt, already a three-time Laureus winner, 5k and
10k Olympic champion Mo Farah and tennis gold medal winner Andy
Murray. Also shortlisted with Ronaldo are basketball duo Stephen Curry
and LeBron James.
Olympians fill all six Nomination places for the Laureus World
Sportswoman of the Year Award, including Americans Simone Biles,
Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix, German world tennis No.1 Angelique
Kerber, Jamaican sprint star Elaine Thompson and British cyclist Laura
Kenny.
Michael Phelps, the most successful
Olympian ever, heads the Nominees in the Laureus World Comeback of the Year
category, after winning another five golds and a silver medal in Rio. Others
selected by the media are Spain’s high jumper Ruth Beitia, Argentina’s
Davis Cup winner Juan Martin del Potro, British show jumper Nick
Skelton, Mauritius triathlete Fabienne St Louis and Norwegian skier Aksel
Lund Svindal.
In another strong category, Mercedes AMG Petronas are nominated
for the third straight year for the Laureus World Team of the Year Award,
along with three football teams; European Champions Portugal, Champions
League winners Real Madrid and Neymar-inspired Olympic gold medal
winners Brazil. American teams Chicago Cubs, winner of their
first baseball World Series for 108 years, and NBA Champions Cleveland
Cavaliers, led by LeBron James, are also shortlisted
After finishing second in 2014 and 2015, Nico Rosberg finally won
the Formula One World Championship last year and has earned nomination for the Laureus
World Breakthrough of the Year Award. Joining him are Olympic world-record
breakers Almaz Ayana and Wayde van Niekerk, and three teams who
performed heroically in 2016: English Premier League Champions Leicester
City, European Championship quarter-finalists Iceland and Olympic
Rugby Sevens gold medal winners Fiji.
The Rio Paralympic Games provide all six Nominees for
the highly respected Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a
Disability Award; swimmers Ihar Boki from Belarus and New Zealand’s Sophie
Pascoe; visually impaired Cuban sprinter Omara Durand, Iran
weightlifter Siamand Rahman, Swiss wheelchair racer Marcel Hug
and Italian fencer Beatrice Vio.
The men’s and women’s surfing world champions John John Florence and
Tyler Wright are nominated for the Laureus Action Sportsperson of the
Year Award, along with snowboarder Chloe Kim, skateboarder Pedro
Barras, mountain biker Rachel Atherton and Estonia’s freestyle skier
Kelly Sildaru who at 13 became the youngest ever winner of a gold medal
at the Winter X-Games.
The eventual winners, as voted for by members of the Laureus World
Sports Academy, will be revealed in Monaco on February 14.
For the first time ever, sports fans will have the chance to make their
voices heard in a brand new Best Sporting Moment of the Year Award, which will
celebrate the power of sport. More information coming soon.
While celebrating the greatest sporting successes of the year, the
Laureus Awards Ceremony also showcases the work of Laureus Sport for Good,
which uses the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage,
proving that sport can change the world. Today Laureus supports more than 100
programmes, in around 40 countries. Our work to transform society is championed
by the Laureus World Sports Academy of over 60 legends of sport. They are
supported by more than 180 Laureus Ambassadors.