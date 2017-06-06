MMA fighter 'War Machine' jailed for life over assaults

Los Angeles - The former mixed martial arts fighter known as "War Machine" was jailed for life on Monday following his conviction for the brutal sexual assault and beating of his porn-star ex-girlfriend in 2014.

The 35-year-old fighter - real name Jonathan Paul Koppenhaver - had been found guilty by a jury in March of 29 felony counts related to the attacks of his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack and her friend Corey Thomas.

The jury was unable to agree on two counts of attempted murder.

Koppenhaver was told by Las Vegas judge Elissa Cadish that he will be eligible for parole in 36 years.

It followed harrowing testimony from Mack, who told the court on Monday that she still fears for her life after her ordeal.

Koppenhaver was accused of attacking Mack and Thomas after accusing them of having an affair.

Thomas was choked and punched for several minutes while Mack was left with a fractured eye socket, other facial fractures, a lacerated liver, broken ribs and two lost teeth.

Koppenhaver wrote in March that he was happy to be facing a long prison sentence.

"I have nothing but joy inside, even now as I am sure to receive some type of life sentence?" he said on Twitter.

"It's true. Often times I have heard men in neighboring cells go to their cells and cry after receiving such news, but how can I?"

"How can I cry tears of sorrow over the circumstances responsible for saving my soul?" he wrote.

Koppenhaver fought 19 MMA bouts over the course of his MMA career, with his last coming in 2013, a defeat to Ron Keslar in Bellator 104.