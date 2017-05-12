NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

McGregor given deadline for Mayweather bout

2017-05-12 23:28
Conor McGregor (supplied)
Related Links

Los Angeles - Mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor has been given a Sunday deadline to agree to fight retired boxing great Floyd Mayweather, Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White said.

White, speaking on the Jim Rome radio show, said he will settle the matter with McGregor by Sunday or move on and forget about the much-teased possibility of matching star attractions from both fighting realms in one contest.

"I plan on having this thing locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and starting to negotiate with them," White said. "If we really do get it done in that time frame then this thing could possibly happen."

White, whose UFC group has rights to any McGregor fight and must make a deal with him before approaching Mayweather about coming out of retirement, likes his chances of at least having a pitch to make to the unbeaten boxer.

"I think they are pretty good," White said. "Hopefully Monday I'm going to go and sit down with Team Mayweather.

"I still need to go negotiate with them. There's no guarantee that we're going to come to a deal."

White was also firm about getting the talks to that stage by next week or shutting down any chance of it once and for all.

"I just can't keep messing with this thing," White said. "I need to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here."

White's plans for McGregor-Mayweather, a megafight that he has said could make each fighter $75 million, were hit when boxers Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin set September 16 for their three-title middleweight showdown.

"That was the date we were shooting for," White said. "We should have moved faster in the negotiations."

The holdup, White said, "has nothing to do with Mayweather's side. This is on our side".

McGregor, a 28-year-old Irishman, has been the UFC's most popular fighter and among its top money spinners while Mayweather, a 40-year-old American, retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record including 26 victories by knockout.

Read more on:    conor mcgregor  |  floyd mayweather  |  mma  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sani2c spirits high despite muddy Stage 2

20 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 6-13 Lions As it happened: Blues 50-32 Cheetahs Sickly Lions ... but so-sweet victory Scrappy win sees Lions end tour unbeaten Blues thump Cheetahs in Auckland try-fest
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 