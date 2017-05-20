McGregor applies for Nevada fight licence - reports

Los Angeles - UFC star Conor McGregor took another step toward making a fight with retired boxing champion Floyd Mayweather by applying for a professional boxing licence in Nevada, according to multiple reports on Friday.

Nevada State Athletic Commission executive director Bob Bennett told ESPN that McGregor submitted his application on Thursday but it lacked medical documents necessary to consider the request.

"When he has time, and all sides have come to a contractual agreement, I'm sure he will fulfill our requirements and we look forward to having him fight in Nevada," Bennett said.

McGregor, who already has a licence to fight in California, says he has agreed to terms with the UFC for a potential boxing match against 40-year-old Mayweather, who called it quits in 2015 after going 49-0 with 26 knockouts, hanging up his gloves as the welterweight king.

McGregor, a 28-year-old Irishman, is the top pay-per-view draw in UFC while Mayweather had been the money spinner in some of boxing's biggest bouts, including match-ups with Filipino star Manny Pacquiao and US star Oscar de la Hoya.

Las Vegas sportsbooks already are taking thousands of dollars in bets on a Mayweather-McGregor fight even though no deal for the bout has been completed with Mayweather's camp nor a date or site finalized.

McGregor had been ineligible for a boxing licence in Nevada just two months ago due to an unpaid $75,000 fine for his actions at a UFC event last year but the Nevada State Athletic Commission reduced the fine to $25,000 and he paid the fine.