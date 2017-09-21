NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Mayweather shells out for new LA home

2017-09-21 13:44
Related Links

Cape Town - Floyd Mayweather appears to have used some of his winnings from his victory over Conor McGregor to splash out on a new home.

Mayweather came out of retirement last month to beat UFC star McGregor by way of a 10th round TKO in their blockbuster fight in Las Vegas to move to 50-0 in his career.

According to the USA Today website, Mayweather, who confirmed his retirement once again following the fight, has just bought a luxurious $25.5 million six-bedroom house in Los Angeles, which has a 50-person cinema, swimming pool, wine cellar and a four-car garage.

Mayweather, who reportedly won $300 million when he beat McGregor, posted a few pics on his Instagram account of his new pad and a video of him going through a large sweet collection before heading into his cinema to watch TV.

Mayweather's latest abode, set behind the famous Beverley Hills Hotel, also has a cocktail bar and separate guesthouse with its own gym.

Mayweather also spent $500 000 on home furnishings.

The two-storey building was originally on the market for $28.95m, but Mayweather was able to knock down the asking price with his cash purchase, to add to other properties he owns in Las Vegas and Miami.

The grass ain't greener on the other side. #Beverly Hills #90210 #TBE #TMT

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Beverly Hills lifestyle... healthy, wealthy and stress free.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

My wine cellar in my Beverly Hills castle.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Relaxing in the 90210.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Livin' life in Beverly Hills.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

Read more on:    floyd mayweather  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Earthquake jolt for SA para-athletes in Mexico

2017-09-21 13:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Boks send SOS to Louw, pick uncapped Sharks duo Ex-All Black questions ‘governance’ of SA rugby Stormers v Jaguares to open 2018 Super Rugby Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Transformation group calls for boycott of Kings
5 areas where Coetzee might consider change Lone Proteas legend in Ponting's best-ever XI Are Bulls being fair on Boks? Joburg Open makes SA golf history Bok changes won't spell panic

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather v Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor ... who've you got in Saturday's mega fight?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 