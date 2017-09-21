Mayweather shells out for new LA home

Cape Town - Floyd Mayweather appears to have used some of his winnings from his victory over Conor McGregor to splash out on a new home.

Mayweather came out of retirement last month to beat UFC star McGregor by way of a 10th round TKO in their blockbuster fight in Las Vegas to move to 50-0 in his career.

According to the USA Today website, Mayweather, who confirmed his retirement once again following the fight, has just bought a luxurious $25.5 million six-bedroom house in Los Angeles, which has a 50-person cinema, swimming pool, wine cellar and a four-car garage.

Mayweather, who reportedly won $300 million when he beat McGregor, posted a few pics on his Instagram account of his new pad and a video of him going through a large sweet collection before heading into his cinema to watch TV.

Mayweather's latest abode, set behind the famous Beverley Hills Hotel, also has a cocktail bar and separate guesthouse with its own gym.

Mayweather also spent $500 000 on home furnishings.

The two-storey building was originally on the market for $28.95m, but Mayweather was able to knock down the asking price with his cash purchase, to add to other properties he owns in Las Vegas and Miami.



The grass ain't greener on the other side. #Beverly Hills #90210 #TBE #TMT A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Grabbing a few snacks before watching Sportscenter in my Beverly Hills Palace movie theatre, that comfortably seats 50 people. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

Beverly Hills lifestyle... healthy, wealthy and stress free. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

My wine cellar in my Beverly Hills castle. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Relaxing in the 90210. A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Sep 18, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT