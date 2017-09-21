Mayweather shells out for new LA home

Cape Town - Floyd Mayweather appears to have used some of his winnings from his victory over Conor McGregor to splash out on a new home.
Mayweather came out of retirement last month to beat UFC star McGregor by way of a 10th round TKO in their blockbuster fight in Las Vegas to move to 50-0 in his career.
According to the USA Today website, Mayweather, who confirmed his retirement once again following the fight, has just bought a luxurious $25.5 million six-bedroom house in Los Angeles, which has a 50-person cinema, swimming pool, wine cellar and a four-car garage.
Mayweather, who reportedly won $300 million when he beat McGregor, posted a few pics on his Instagram account of his new pad and a video of him going through a large sweet collection before heading into his cinema to watch TV.
Mayweather's latest abode, set behind the famous Beverley Hills Hotel, also has a cocktail bar and separate guesthouse with its own gym.
Mayweather also spent $500 000 on home furnishings.
The two-storey building was originally on the market for $28.95m, but Mayweather was able to knock down the asking price with his cash purchase, to add to other properties he owns in Las Vegas and Miami.