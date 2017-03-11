NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Mayweather 'out of retirement for McGregor'

2017-03-11 21:18
Conor McGregor (supplied)
Related Links

Los Angeles - Retired unbeaten boxing champion Floyd Mayweather says that when it comes to a possible big-money fight with Irish mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor, he is "out of retirement."

In a posting on the MMA website, the 40-year-old American said he wants to face McGregor, 28, in June.

"For Conor McGregor, I'm coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor," Mayweather told FightHype, according to the posting.

"Today, I'm officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don't need to waste no time. We need to make this... happen quickly. Let's get it on in June."

Mayweather had matched Rocky Marciano's iconic 49-0 unbeaten career record when he walked away from boxing as the welterweight champion in 2015.

Speculation of a Mayweather-McGregor fight has intensified in recent months, with the US star saying he is willing to meet McGregor in a boxing ring.

McGregor, however, is under contract to the Ultimate Fighting Championship series, which would have to approve any deal for the bout to happen.

"I don't want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC," Mayweather said.

"Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let's fight in June. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let's do it."

McGregor is on a break for the impending birth of his first child, a son with his long-time girlfriend Dee Devlin, who is due to give birth in May.

Read more on:    conor mcgregor  |  floyd mayweather  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Porte wins, Henao takes Paris-Nice lead

2017-03-11 19:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Sharks 37-14 Waratahs Proteas stumble in Dunedin Changes to Super Rugby imminent Proteas make slow progress as NZ falter Faf will determine Test’s destiny
No excuses this time as AC eyes redemption WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 