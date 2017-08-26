NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Mayweather, McGregor ticket prices dropping

2017-08-26 08:38
Conor McGregor (AP)
Las Vegas - Ticket prices for Saturday's 154-pound fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are trending down, with many below the original list price.

Some tickets at the T-Mobile arena could be had for as little as $1 100, while seats closer to the action were being listed on secondary markets for less than they originally cost. A day before the fight, there were also hundreds of tickets left at the box office.

Jesse Lawrence of TicketIQ, a reseller and market analysis site, said promoters misjudged their market when they priced the arena from $2 500 in the upper sections to $10 000 at ringside. He said roughly 10 percent of the 20 000-seat arena remained for sale.

There were also plenty of closed circuit seats available at hotels owned by MGM Resorts at $150 each.

While ticket sales have been spotty, the fight is still expected to do huge numbers on pay-per-view. Up to 50 million people are expected to watch the bout in the United States alone.

Read more on:    conor mcgregor  |  floyd mayweather  |  boxing
