Mayweather massive favourite for McGregor fight

Cape Town - Unbeaten American boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather is the overwhelming favourite to walk out the ring victorious in his bout against UFC star, Conor McGregor.

The pair are due to face off on Saturday, August 26 in Las Vegas in a fight that's expected to result in a $100 million pay day for both combatants.

However, the fight has drawn sharp criticism from all quarters, with former heavyweight champions Lennox Lewis saying he "won't be spending his money watching", while promoter Kathy Duva said the fight is "bad for boxing" and the backlash from the exhibition will "dog the sport for years to come".

Mayweather, 40, has been retired since beating Andre Berto in September 2015, a victory that improved his career record to 49-0.

Ireland's McGregor, 28, has never had a professional boxing match and only dabbled in the sport as a teenager. His UFC record stands at 21-3 with his most recent fight a win over Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

Leading SA bookies Sportingbet has installed Mayweather as 1/8 favourite, with McGregor on offer at 9/2. The draw can be backed at 40/1.

Mayweather is 8/11 to win via TKO, KO or DQ while McGregor is 6/1 to emerge the winner in the same fashion.