NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Ledecky sizzles in 1 500m free in Santa Clara

2017-06-02 06:56
Katie Ledecky (AFP)
Related Links

San Francisco - World record-holder Katie Ledecky blazed to victory in the women's 1 500m freestyle at the Santa Clara Pro Swim on Thursday in 15:35.65 - the fifth-fastest time in history.

It's also the fifth-fastest time ever by Ledecky herself - who now owns the six fastest swims in the event.

Ledecky hadn't raced a 1 500m freestyle - which is not an Olympic event for women - since setting the world record of 15:25.48 at the 2015 World Championships in Kazan, Russia.

"I wanted to try to put together a good swim. I was maybe a little aggressive on the first 50, but I was able to settle into a pretty good rhythm and pick it up the last 100m," said the American, who was nearly 40 seconds clear of the field.

Chile's Kristel Kobrich was second in 16:12.89.

"I wasn't able to bring in my legs in the middle of the race the way I wanted to, but that's where I am with training right now. I was pretty surprised with the time based on how it felt. It didn't feel as fast as a 15:35, but I'm happy with that," said Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and is now targeting the 2017 World Championships in Budapest in July.

Read more on:    katie ledecky  |  swimming
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Top 4 sport stories you NEED to read

2017-06-01 17:26

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Jantjies full of praise for Venter Steyn joins Boks in Plettenberg Bay Expect a different looking Bok starting XV!
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 