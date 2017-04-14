NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Larkin, Seebohm lead Aussie team for worlds

2017-04-14 07:45
Emily Seebohm (Reuters)
Related Links

Sydney - Defending world champions Mitch Larkin, Emily Seebohm and Bronte Campbell will lead a 31-member Australian team for the FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest in July.

The team was announced after the national championships in Brisbane on Thursday.

It will be backstroker Seebohm's sixth Australian team appearance and she has won four gold, four silver and two bronze medals from five world championship campaigns.

"I'm really looking forward to Budapest, especially with so many new faces on the team, including 15-year-old Kaylee McKeown and 16-year-old Ariarne Titmus," Seebohm said.

Her boyfriend backstroker Mitch Larkin will be on his fourth world championship team while siblings Emma and David McKeon, James Roberts, Grant Irvine, Brittany Elmslie and Cam McEvoy will all be on their third teams.

World record holder Cate Campbell, who swam the year's fastest 100m freestyle time of 52.78 seconds at the national championships, is skipping the Budapest world titles in the wake of her Rio disappointment when she finished sixth in last year's Olympic final.

"It's still a big part of my life in the future but right now, I just need to find some happy places outside of the pool," Campbell said.

The Australian team comprises 19 members of the Rio Olympic team, including individual gold medallists Mack Horton (400m freestyle) and Kyle Chalmers (100m freestyle) with 16 survivors from the 2015 Worlds team from Kazan.

Australia:

Holly Barratt, Joshua Beaver, Bronte Campbell, Jack Cartwright, Daniel Cave, Kyle Chalmers, Brittany Elmslie, Alexander Graham, Jessica Hansen, Mack Horton, Zac Incerti, Grant Irvine, Shayna Jack, Mitch Larkin, Clyde Lewis, Cameron McEvoy, David McKeon, Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Taylor McKeown, Jack McLoughlin, David Morgan, Leah Neale, Kotuku Ngawati, James Roberts, Emily Seebohm, Brianna Throssell, Ariarne Titmus, Louis Townsend, Madison Wilson, Matthew Wilson.

Head coach: Jacco Verhaeren

Read more on:    mitch larkin  |  emily seebohm  |  swimming
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Van Niekerk to have shot at 200/400 world double

2017-04-13 07:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Younger Du Toit set for Super Rugby debut Leyds humbled by global reaction to miracle pass PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Meyer: Super Rugby cull 'unfair'
Currie Cup a no-go for Super Rugby entry KP, Gayle confirmed for SA T20 spectacle PIC: Shirtless Player alone on beach after #SB2K17 snub Agassi: Federer could play for 'four or five years' Super Rugby axe: EP president not panicking

Latest Multimedia

Lions to beat Stormers in Newlands thriller says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 