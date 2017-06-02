NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

How many punches did Muhammad Ali take?

2017-06-02 08:55
Muhammad Ali. (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Among the questions Jonathan Eig wanted to answer in his upcoming biography of Muhammad Ali was this: How many punches did Ali take during a career that ended with him devastated by Parkinson's?

You'll have to wait until the book comes out to find out, though Ali himself once calculated the figure at 29,000. While there's little argument Ali got hit way more than he should, until now no one has counted all the punches to the head.

"I think those numbers are really going to shock people," Eig said.

What may be nearly as shocking is that Eig, an author and former Wall Street Journal staffer, has spent the last four years of his life working on a book about a man who may have already been the most chronicled athlete in the world. After Ali died a year ago, it seemed like there was little left to be written — or uncovered — about the heavyweight champion who transcended sports the way no one else ever has.

Eig's own bookcase at home is overflowing with Ali books. The ones that don't fit there are scattered along the floor.

But he believes there has never been a definitive biography written about Ali. And he's out to correct the oversight in "Ali: A Life," a tome that will span more than 600 pages when it is officially released October 3.

"I felt like this was probably the biggest and best subject a biographer could ever ask for," said Eig, who has also authored books on Lou Gehrig, Al Capone and Jackie Robinson.

"I wanted to write the greatest biography of all time because to me it's the greatest subject for a biography you could ever have."

It's hard to argue that, since Ali himself was The Greatest. The way Ali's life played out both inside and outside the ring has provided prime fodder for writers from the time Ali won gold in the 1960 Olympics in Rome as Cassius Clay.

Indeed, just in time for the anniversary of Ali's death, there's another new Ali book that deserves attention. Former Sports Illustrated writer Leigh Montville wrote "Sting Like A Bee," a fascinating account of Ali's fight against the U.S. government from 1966 to 1971.

Montville sets the tone for his book in the introduction, with a scene from Ali's funeral procession in Louisville. Ali's casket was in the back of a Cadillac hearse, fitting because Ali loved to buy flashy new Cadillacs and cruise about town.

The one carrying him to his final resting place had to stop several times along the way to clear flowers tossed onto the windshield. Ali was celebrated as larger than life, but Montville writes that he was very much a human being.

"This was the guy who drove the Cadillac," he wrote. "Not the saint who rode in the back."

Eig says he was also careful to balance the legend that is Muhammad Ali with the person who was Muhammad Ali. Every man has his flaws, and Ali had his own, including things like his call for separation of the races in the 1960s and the cavalier way he treated the women in his life.

"You want everything to be neat and perfect, but that's not real life," Eig said.

"People are complicated, and Ali was very complicated."

Eig interviewed more than 500 people for his book, and read almost every book written about Ali. That included the 1991 biography by Thomas Hauser that was done with Ali's cooperation and other reads like Norman Mailer's "The Fight," an account of the legendary 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" with George Foreman.

Everybody he approached, he said, cooperated to some extent, though Ali's widow, Lonnie, declined a full interview. Some of his children did do interviews, as did Foreman, Larry Holmes, fight doctor Ferdie Pacheco and Ali business manager Gene Kilroy.

Some of the fighters Ali faced, Eig said, had the most interesting takes on their times with the champ.

"George Foreman still believes that the fight was fixed and he was drugged before the fight," Eig said.

"Guys like Larry Holmes, guys who fought, never get over the fact that they're warriors. Larry Holmes started out saying all these nice things but once he got comfortable he said Ali was stupid for allowing himself to get hit. 'Rope a Dope,' he said, only Ali was the dope."

The number of times Ali did get hit will be documented, with Eig working with Compubox statisticians to watch tapes and record each punch. There will also be revelations through a study by speech scientists on when Ali's issues with Parkinson's began and how it affected him as an active fighter in the 1970s.

What there won't be, he said, is fawning praise for Ali on every page.

"What he said and did is important and changed the world," Eig said. "We don't need to romanticize and deify him."

Read more on:    muhammad ali  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ledecky sizzles in 1 500m free in Santa Clara

2017-06-02 06:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Jantjies full of praise for Venter Super Rugby: Weekend teams Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 