Other Sport

Hackett arrested over 'mental issues'

2017-02-15 06:53
Grant Hackett (Gallo Images)
Sydney - Troubled Australian swimming great Grant Hackett was arrested on Wednesday, with his father citing "mental health issues", reports said.

The dual Olympic 1500m gold medallist was taken into custody at Southport on the Gold Coast, The Courier Mail newspaper said.

His father Nev admitted his son had "mental health issues".

Seven News television posted footage of Hackett, wearing a cap, being driven to the police station in handcuffs.

Police were called to Hackett's family home around midday following reports of a disturbance, the Courier Mail reported.

"Police have made an arrest following a disturbance at an address at Surfers Avenue at Mermaid Waters around midday today," said a spokesperson for Queensland police.

"No further details at this stage."

The 36-year-old came out of six years of troubled retirement in 2014 to try to make the Rio Games, hoping to become the oldest Australian swimmer to qualify for an Olympics.

But he narrowly missed out on an Olympic place and last April hit the headlines again after a meltdown on a plane.

He vowed to quit drinking after being accused of drunkenly squeezing the nipple of a fellow business class passenger on a flight from Adelaide, where the Olympic swimming trials were held.

Hackett admitted he had been binge-drinking and apologised to the man whose nipple he pinched.

One of the greats of Australian swimming, Hackett retired after the 2008 Beijing Olympics after winning the 1500m freestyle at both the 2000 Sydney and 2004 Athens Olympics. He also claimed four world titles in the 30-lap event.

