NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Foreman calls out Steven Seagal, challenges him to a boxing match

2017-10-03 20:20
(iStock)
Related Links

Las Vegas - Former heavyweight champion George Foreman has challenged big-screen tough guy Steven Seagal to a real-life fight.

The 68-year-old Foreman posted a picture of the 65-year-old Seagal on Twitter on Monday, writing: "I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas."

When fans asked Foreman on Twitter why he wanted to fight Seagal, Foreman replied that the martial artist "really can fight" and is big enough to defend himself. Foreman first won the heavyweight title in 1973 and again in 1994.

Seagal made headlines last week for saying that NFL players kneeling during the national anthem were a "joke" and an "outrage."

A representative for Seagal told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the star didn't want to comment on Foreman's offer.

Read more on:    george foreman  |  steven seagal  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wayde, Caster head IAAF Athlete of the Year nominees

2017-10-03 11:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Cosatu threatens to picket Boks v All Blacks Test Coetzee: Venter is misunderstood Retallick tragedy 'puts rugby in perspective' Wales hooker 'mocked' after lion bite in SA Hansen: Springboks on the right track
WATCH: All Blacks coach helps unpack team bus Wales hooker 'mocked' after lion bite in SA PICTURES: All Blacks hit the gym! Wayde, Caster head IAAF Athlete of the Year nominees Khune to captain Bafana Bafana if fit

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather v Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor ... who've you got in Saturday's mega fight?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 