Fury says he'll fight again in May

Cape Town - Britain's former world heavyweight champion
Tyson Fury has said he will make a comeback against an unnamed opponent in May,
even though he is under a provisional suspension from the sport.
"Breaking news. Return of the MAC. May 13th, working on
an opponent, more news to follow," he tweeted on Monday.
The 28-year-old has not fought since beating Ukrainian
Wladimir Klitschko to become world champion in November 2015, subsequently
pulling out of a rematch twice.
He vacated his WBO and WBA belts last year, revealing he was
seeking medical help, after telling Rolling Stone magazine that he had taken
cocaine to help his depression.
Fury's licence was "suspended pending further
investigation" by the British Boxing Board of Control.
He was also charged with a rule violation by UK Anti-Doping
after a urine sample from February 2015 showed traces of the banned stimulant
nandrolone. He has denied any wrongdoing.
A provisional UKAD suspension was lifted on appeal but Fury
faces an anti-doping tribunal, though no date has been set.