Franklin to miss FINA World Championships

Los Angeles - Five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin, who had surgery on both shoulders this year, will miss the 2017 FINA Swimming World Championships in Budapest.

Franklin who won four golds at the 2012 London Games before coming away with one in a largely disappointing 2016 Olympic campaign, told NBC Sports she made the decision in consultation with coach Dave Durden.

"If I had a deadline to try and get better by, we were really worried that that would rush things and that could really impact the quality of the therapy and the work that we were trying to do getting back," Franklin told NBC.

"I think both of us were very concerned with quality and wanting to make sure that we're doing the best that we can right now."

The US selection meeting for the world championships is June 27-July 1 in Indianapolis.

The world championships are July 14-30.

Franklin, 22, followed up her scintillating London Olympic performance with six world titles at Barcelona in 2013.

But in Rio she failed to make it out of the semi-finals in the 200m freestyle and 200m backstroke. Her lone gold from 2016 came in the 4x200m freestyle relay - in which she didn't swim the final.

Franklin had surgery in January to address bursitis in both of her shoulders.