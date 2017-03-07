NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Former champion Fury hints at return to ring

2017-03-07 09:40
Tyson Fury (Getty)
Related Links

London - Troubled former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Monday took to social media to suggest he could be back in the ring on May 13.

However, the 28-year-old Englishman - whose last bout was his remarkable defeat of the then WBO and WBA world champion Wladimir Klitschko in November 2015 - has to still convince the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) to return his licence.

Fury, who has admitted taking cocaine for depression, had his license taken away last October after he surrendered his world titles so he could concentrate on medical treatment.

"Breaking news. Return of the MAC, may 13th, working on an opponent more news to follow," tweeted Fury.

"I'm taking on all bums, Keep my belts warm guys as they belong to the king who ever got my belts I'm coming for you!Big or small," he added in a further tweet.

Promoter Frank Warren, who has set up Fury's cousin Hughie Fury with a world title tilt at New Zealand's WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker on April 1, also tweeted that the former champion would be back sometime soon.

"The man who ended @Klitschko's reign. The Real Heavyweight King is coming back for his crown," tweeted Warren.

Fury, who twice pulled out of rematches with Klitschko, was charged with a doping offence by the UK's anti-doping body last June and an appeal hearing was scheduled for November.

Read more on:    tyson fury  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Thomas rubbishes claims of Sky riders mutiny

42 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Something’s stirring in SA rugby Blitzboks down Fiji for Las Vegas Sevens crown Heyneke’s company shows interest in buying SWD 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2 Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard
Blitzboks face tricky pool in Canada Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 