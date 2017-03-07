NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Floyd Mayweather's van torched

2017-03-07 16:49
Floyd Mayweather (AFP)
Cape Town - British police are investigating a fire that burned out a vehicle being used by controversial American boxer Floyd Mayweather on his UK speaking tour.

According to the Stuff website, West Midlands police confirmed the van belonged to the Mayweather entourage and said no one was injured in the blaze outside a plush Birmingham hotel at 03:30 on Sunday morning.

"Offenders smashed the window of the vehicle, a people carrier, before pouring accelerant inside and setting it alight," a West Midlands police spokesperson said in a statement to The Guardian.

"Enquiries into the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle belonging to a guest, are currently on-going and police are examining CCTV from the area. Enquiries are currently on-going as to why this vehicle was targeted."

The fire happened just hours after Mayweather appeared at the Birmingham's International Convention Centre as part of his British tour which has a meet and greet format for fans, allowing them to be photographed with the unbeaten star.

The Sun newspaper suggested tensions rose when Mayweather invited several women to join him at his VIP area in a Birmingham nightclub, leaving their boyfriends outside.

