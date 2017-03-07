Floyd Mayweather's van torched

Cape Town - British police are investigating a fire that burned out a vehicle
being used by controversial American boxer Floyd Mayweather on his UK
speaking tour.
According to the Stuff website, West Midlands police confirmed the van belonged to
the Mayweather entourage and said no one was injured in the blaze
outside a plush Birmingham hotel at 03:30 on Sunday morning.
"Offenders
smashed the window of the vehicle, a people carrier, before pouring
accelerant inside and setting it alight," a West Midlands police
spokesperson said in a statement to The Guardian.
"Enquiries
into the fire, which caused extensive damage to the vehicle belonging
to a guest, are currently on-going and police are examining CCTV from
the area. Enquiries are currently on-going as to why this vehicle was
targeted."
The fire happened just hours after Mayweather appeared at the
Birmingham's International Convention Centre as part of his British tour
which has a meet and greet format for fans, allowing them to be
photographed with the unbeaten star.
The Sun
newspaper suggested tensions rose when Mayweather invited several women
to join him at his VIP area in a Birmingham nightclub, leaving their
boyfriends outside.