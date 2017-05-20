NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Champion Mexican boxer killed in car crash

2017-05-20 07:27
Boxing (File)
Mexico City - Authorities say former boxing champion David "Tornado" Sanchez and his brother have been killed in a car crash in northern Mexico.

The World Boxing Association says Sanchez was 25-years-old when he died on Friday. In an online statement it calls him a "great gladiator who still had a long way ahead."

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported that Sanchez's brother Jonathan was also killed in the morning crash in Hermosillo, Sonora state.

The Hermosillo city government said via Twitter that "we regret the death of (Sanchez) and Jonathan. Without a doubt we will miss you in Hermosillo, champion."

According to the WBA, Sanchez was an interim champion at the 115 pound weight class.

He had a record of 31 wins - 23 by knockout - four losses and two draws.

Read more on:    david "tornado" sanchez  |  boxing
Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
