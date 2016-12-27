Brock Lesnar's UFC career over?

Cape Town - UFC president Dana White doesn't expect 39-year-old Brock Lesnar to fight in the Octagon again.

Lesnar returned to the UFC for the first time in five years in July, when he beat Kiwi Mark Hunt in the co-main event of the UFC 200.

But, according to the Stuff website, the former UFC heavyweight champion tested positive for anti-estrogen drug clomiphene in a pre-fight test taken on June 28, and again in his fight-night test.

Earlier this month, the WWE star was fined $250 000 and suspended from mixed martial arts for one year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, while also having his win over Hunt overturned to a no-contest.

Despite the positive test and suspension, White, who paid Lesnar $2.5 million to fight at UFC 200, told TMZ Sports he was on "great" terms with Lesnar.

However, he isn't expecting to see Lesnar fight in the UFC again.

"I think his career is winding down but he's a freak of nature. Who knows ... maybe he'll give me a call and say he wants to do it again but I think he's ready to ride off into the sunset."

Should Lesnar pick up the phone and decide he wants to have another crack, he will have to wait until his suspension expires on July 9, three days before his 40th birthday.