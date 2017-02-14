Bolt named Laureus Sportsman of the Year

Cape Town - Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt was named the Sportsman of the Year at the 2017 Laureus Sports Awards at a ceremony in Monaco.

Bolt won the award ahead of Mo Farah, Andy Murray, Cristiano Ronaldo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

South African Olympic 400m gold medal winner and world record holder, Wayde van Niekerk lost out to Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg in the Breakthrough of the Year category while Simone Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year.

Michael Phelps was rewarded for his incredible Rio Olympic form with the Comeback of the Year award while the Team of the Year went to the World Series winners, the Chicago Cubs.

There was some good news for South Africa when local charity, Waves for Change won the Sport for Good category.

Laureus Winners 2017

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year: Usain Bolt

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Laureus World Comeback of the Year: Michael Phelps



Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Beatrice Vio

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year: Nico Rosberg

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Rachel Atherton

Laureus World Team of the Year: Chicago Cubs

Laureus World Spirit of Sport: Leicester City

Laureus Sport for Good: Waves of Change

Laureus Sporting Inspiration: Olympic Refugee Team

Laureus Best Sporting Moment: Barcelona U12