Other Sport

Bellew knocks down hobbling Haye

2017-03-05 07:37
Tony Bellew knocks down David Haye (AP)
London - Tony Bellew stunned bitter rival David Haye to win their eagerly-awaited heavyweight clash on Saturday with an 11th round stoppage.

Haye, 36, had looked on top for most of the first five rounds at the O2 Arena before the bout turned dramatically in the sixth after a furious Bellew onslaught left his opponent on the canvas three times.

At the end of the seventh, Haye wobbled to his corner, forced to grab the ropes for support with ringside observers speculating he was suffering an Achilles injury.

Haye, with his ankle strapped, fought on but his corner threw in the towel in the last moments of the 11th round.

