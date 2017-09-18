Alvarez-Golovkin 2 could be in the cards

Las Vegas - A somber Canelo Alvarez was left wondering what
more he could have done to wrest the middleweight world titles away from
Gennady Golovkin after their controversial 12-round draw on Saturday in Las
Vegas.
The 27-year-old Mexican star said he executed his game plan
the way he wanted to, but missed his big chance when he failed to knock the
champion out in the 10th round.
"I wanted to finish him off, but he was a strong
opponent with lot of experience. It didn't unfold the way I wanted it
too," Alvarez said.
Former two division champion Alvarez connected with a
devastating punch series about 30 seconds into the round. A rubbery-legged
Golovkin then went into a defensive shell, shook the cobwebs off, and managed
to stay on his feet.
It was a rare moment of vulnerability for Golovkin who has
never been knocked down in his pro career and, before that, in 350 amateur
fights.
Until his last two fights, which both went the distance,
Golovkin had been jackhammering his way through the middleweight division. In
March, he showed he could go the distance and win over Daniel Jacobs but their
12-round fight snapped a string of 23 consecutive knockouts for Golovkin.
"I thought I won the fight," Alvarez said. "I
was superior inside the ring. I won at least seven, eight rounds. I was able to
counterpunch and even make Gennady wobble a couple of times.
"It is up to the people if we fight again. I felt
frustrated over this draw."
Golovkin and Alvarez now look set to rule the resurgent
middleweight division for years after their slugfest ended in a stalemate.
The controversy came via the judges - one of whom scored the
nail-biting fight 118-110 in favour of Alvarez. The evenly-matched fight was so
close it could have gone either way. Challenger Alvarez fought well enough to
win on his own but Adalaide Byrd's mind-boggling scorecard fuelled conspiracy
theories on social media.
Judge Don Trella had it 114-114 while Dave Moretti scored it
115-113 in favour of Golovkin.
Golovkin got his first taste of Nevada-style judging in his
Sin City boxing debut, but despite the kerfuffle he still managed to keep his
World Boxing Council, World Boxing Association and International Boxing
Federation titles.
Asked about Byrd's lopsided scorecard, which had Golovkin
winning just the fourth and seventh rounds, he replied,
"unbelievable".
"Of course I want a rematch. This was a real
fight," Golovkin said.
So the stage is set for a Golovkin-Alvarez 2, likely
sometime in the first half of 2018.